In the past couple of years, I’ve become obsessed with smelling good. It’s not that I deprioritized my scent before then (let’s not get it twisted), it’s just that I started collecting more and more perfumes and opted for body care that gave off a long-lasting scent. It pays to have a good aroma (ie. compliments), and if you agree, then you’ll want to consider this body lotion with an “intoxicating fragrance,” as quoted by one reviewer.

The NativaSPA Rosé Replenishing Body Lotion supposedly packs a fragrant punch; to me, this screams alluring, sensual and everything your skin deserves after a shower, before a night out on the town, or let’s say, a hot date. Per the brand, it brings a “fruity accord of cherry and pink pepper, infused with the precious essential oil of the Bourbon Rose and blended with patchouli and sweet vanilla.” Sign me up, buttercup.

Beyond acting as the perfect helper to your perfume, the lotion also brings numerous skin benefits, such as bringing prolonged hydration and healthy glow to dull areas. It’s formulated with the creme de la creme of plumping ingredients, hyaluronic acid, alongside its signature centifolia rose. The latter is from the petals of a Mediterranean flower that contains vitamins and antioxidants that moisturize, soothe redness, tighten pores (yes ma’am!) and soften skin texture. Pair that with the firming powers of NativaSPA’s 100 percent quinoa oil, which has the ability to tighten skin within 28 days, and you’re simply set up for success.

Even reviewers can’t get enough of the Replenishing Body Lotion—they say it’s non-sticky, non-greasy and that the scent stays with you all-day long. “Alluring and sensuous but you enjoy it as much as anyone else!! I will order this over and over again. Five stars and five hearts,” wrote one.

Pick up a bottle of the “intoxicatingly” fragrant lotion for your next date night. You’ll be irresistable.