I Tried My High School Favorite Skincare Brand Again In My 20’s

Everytime I recall the skincare regimen from my teenage years, there’s always one brand that comes immediately to mind: Burt’s Bees. I used the brand’s acne line (cleansers, spot treatments, moisturizers and all) consistently throughout high school, and fiercely loved it. My skin was wholly more clear and smooth back then than it is now in my mid-20s, which oddly seems backwards. Therefore, when news of its revamped acne collection landed in my inbox, I questioned why I ever stopped use.

As I’m sure you can guess, I began again. Burt’s Bees’ Clear & Balanced Collection is designed to treat active breakouts, restore healthy-looking skin and defend against future breakouts with its six product line-up, and I wanted to try it all. After coming off a failed five month stint of tretinoin applications, I was ready to give something less harsh a shot at remedying my constant breakouts.

The line offers a complete regimen, though in my opinion, adding in even just one product into your daily routine can make a difference. It consists of a Deep Cleansing Acne Scrub

, Herbal Blemish Stick

(my personal favorite), Even Tone Liquid Exfoliant, Post-Acne Scar Cream

, Breakout Defense Foaming Wash

and a Skin Balancing Gel Cream

. While that may sound like a lot to throw at your skin at once, these formulas lean on skin-friendly, natural ingredients that offer less harsh effects compared to more potent acne treatments out there.

As I pointed out above, my go-to from the collection has easily been the Herbal Blemish Stick. Formulated with tea tree oil, juniper oil, willow bark and calendula, it gently (emphasis on gently!!) treats unwanted spots fast. The rollerball design makes it easy to apply across my skin, and within hours (yes, hours) any massive spots have severely calmed down. I religiously use it morning and night, and have yet to experience irritation or peeling.

The rest of the collection is worth trying, too; after consistently using the line for a couple of weeks, I can safely say I like it all. The scrub melts away any dry patches on my skin without leaving it feel stripped of its natural oils, and the foaming wash and daily moisturizer have been keeping my skin balanced and in check, while helping bring a noticeable decrease in breakouts. The products also play well with other brand formulas, so if you don’t want to forgo your current loves in place of these, you don’t have to. I still lean on additional ingredients, like salicylic acid (Note: the scrub does contain this exfoliant) and a mild form of retinol, without any issues.

The Burt’s Bees Clear & Balanced Collection is available at Amazon (with the exception of the toner exfoliant, which can be purchased at Target.) Price points are incredibly affordable, which is another reason why I will always have a soft spot for the brand. Shop them all and watch your skin clear up like mine.