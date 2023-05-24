Get Dermaflash’s Cult-Fave Exfoliator for 30% Off This Memorial Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Achieving a radiant complexion starts with a crucial step: exfoliation. If you’re not already exfoliating your face, it’s time to add this essential skincare ritual to your routine. Exfoliation offers a multitude of benefits that can transform your skin and elevate your beauty game to new heights. Luckily, Dermaflash’s Memorial Day sale is here to get you started. The brand’s cult-fave tools are 30 percent off, which can save you almost $60!

Our skin naturally sheds dead cells, but sometimes this process needs a little help. Exfoliation involves gently removing the top layer of dead skin cells, revealing a fresh, luminous complexion underneath. By sloughing away these dull, lifeless cells, you create a smoother canvas that allows skincare products to penetrate more effectively.

One of the most notable benefits of regular exfoliation is improved skin texture. Say goodbye to rough patches, uneven tone and clogged pores. With consistent exfoliation, you can achieve a baby-soft complexion that feels as good as it looks. It also helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as the fresh layer of skin reflects light more evenly, giving your face a youthful glow.

Dermaflash fans especially love the way the Luxe+ doesn’t just remove dead skin cells but also peach fuzz. And don’t worry — hair doesn’t grow back darker or thicker. That’s a myth. The ultrasonic technology also helps boost exfoliation while still being gentle on your skin.

Dermaflash Luxe+ $139.30 (was $199.99) Buy Now

But if it’s more pores you’re after and less facial hair, choose the Dermapore Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser. It has the same ultrasonic technology but works to unclogs pores and helps infuse your favorite skincare. You might not be able to get a facial once a week but you can clear your pores of dirt and oil at home with this blackhead-buster. And it’s so, so satisfying to use.

Dermapore $69.30 (was $99) Buy Now

You can use these with your own skincare but Dermaflash also sells products that work perfectly with exfoliation tools. To wit, the Toner + Serum Set comes with the Botanical Ketoacid Toner, with gentle flower acids to improve skin turnover, and Active Cocooning Serum for smoothing and brightening. Each is vegan and cruelty-free.

Toner + Serum Set $59.10 (was $83) Buy Now

Grab 30 percent off these must-haves during Dermaflash’s Memorial Day sale, now through May 29, with code OHFUZZ.