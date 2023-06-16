These Face Tanning Glow Drops Sold Out Multiple Times—& Reviewers Say They ‘Barely Need Makeup’ After Use

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Internet is constantly buzzing with the best glowy products to use to achieve the look of sun-kissed skin, from instant bronzing drops you can mix in with your moisturizer to blendable contour sticks that will melt seamlessly into your foundation. But nothing beats the natural look and longevity of self-tanning face drops, which are extremely easy to use and won’t break you out—should you choose carefully.

Luna Bronze’s Good Night Face Bronzing Serum is a safe and effective choice—the brand’s products contain natural Australian ingredients like lemon myrtle, vitamin C and orange blossom that nourish the skin while they deposit color. As the product name suggests, the serum is meant to work its magic while you sleep, with a noticeable difference prevalent in just one application. The serum contains 12 percent DHA (the natural tanning active) which is quite higher compared to the brand’s tanning mist, which has just 2.5 percent DHA and takes up to three applications to reach peak color.

Good Night Face Bronzing Serum

You can apply the formula just like a serum or mixed in with your go-to cream. Just keep in mind: the more drops you use, the deeper color you’ll see, so begin carefully and wash your hands after use.

The face tanning drops have sold out on multiple occasions since launching, according to the brand, and are one of its best-selling products because of it. Shoppers love that the serum doesn’t irritate or inflame their sensitive skin, and some even compare their quality to that of more expensive, popular options.

“I stumbled upon Luna Bronze on Instagram and fell in love with the ingredients in the night serum,” wrote one shopper who described themselves as a “pastey, freckled ginger” in their review. “I found the magical drop number for me is 4 drops and I get a beautiful, soft tanned glow. No orange whatsoever or streaks! It looks so natural as opposed to Isle of Paradise. No shame if that brand is your go to, but Luna Bronze nailed it with this serum! It is a bit pricey but I will definitely be re-purchasing forever!”

Another person raved about it, writing “I just got this serum last week and I am obsessed. I have sensitive skin so I was worried about how it might react, but my skin felt amazing the next morning with no issues. I have fair/pale skin and I mix around 4 drops with my night cream for my face and do similar for my neck/chest. It gives me just enough glow to feel confident in my own skin. I barely need makeup now! Highly recommend.”

Luna Bronze’s Good Night Face Bronzing Serum is available starting at $14. Grab the contour brush to create natural looking shadows on your face.