Chances are you’re aware of La Roche Posay’s existence—the skincare brand has been used far and wide for quite some time, including by celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, J.Lo, Nicole Kidman and Anna Hathaway, to name a few. Its dermatologist-formulated products have strict ingredient lists and put an emphasis on maintaining the health of the skin’s microbiome (A.KA. less irritation and damage to the complexion.)

La Roche Posay has extensive offerings, such as targeted treatments that help with aging, acne and eczema, but its most popular items are by far anything that’s related to SPF—in fact, we’ve got confirmation that many of the brand’s sun protecting formulas are flying off the virtual shelves as of late.

If you’re looking for a skincare-first, no-fuss SPF that won’t break you out or cause your makeup to slip off, any one of La Roche Posay’s science-backed formulas will do the trick. Plus, the brand is currently having a rare sale on all of them for the next four days, so basically you have no excuse not to stock up ahead of the summer. Get 15 percent off all orders and two free deluxe samples on orders $65 and up with code CLEANSE15, now through August 7.

Take a peek at what we’re shopping from the four day sale (yes, this discount only runs through May 19).

Toleriane Double Repair Face Sunscreen

This moisturizer-first, SPF-infused product contains the brand’s signature prebiotic thermal water, so it will repair your skin while also protecting it from UV rays. Slap it on every morning before makeup and you’ll be hydrated and shielded from the sun all day long. It’s also one of the most bought products from the brand.

La Roche Posay Anthelios Light Fluid Sunscreen

Developed with sensitive skin in mind, this lightweight 100 percent mineral tinted sunscreen contains Cell-Ox Shield Technology that brings broad spectrum UVA/UBV protection alongside skin-boosting antioxidants. It also won’t feel heavy on the skin and sinks in immediately upon application. Bonus: It stays water resistant for up to 40 minutes.

La Roche Posay Anthelios AOX Serum with Sunscreen

More of a serum consistency, this SPF 50 product does more than just protect against damaging rays; it brings visible results to fine lines, dark spots and uneven texture. If you prefer the silky-smooth feeling of a serum over creams, this is the one for you.

Anthelios UV Correct Face Sunscreen SPF 70 with Niacinamide

You’ll find a fan favorite ingredient in this highly protective face lotion: Niacinamide. The oxybenzone-free and octinoxate-free formula brings a lightweight, non-greasy consistency to the face, and has been clinically tested to blend seamlessly into all skin tones. Anthelios UV Correct Face Sunscreen SPF 70 $36.99 Buy Now Anthelios Lotion Spray Sunscreen SPF 60