Reviewers Say This Whole Body Deodorant Is a ‘Miracle’ For Preventing Odor on the Armpits, Feet & Privates

Temperatures reached nearly 90 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City today, and I can only say one thing: It’s officially smelly season. You may have been able to skate by on minimal deodorant applications over the past few months, but you’ll want to ramp up your odor protection as the dog days of summer edge closer.

If you’re someone who sweats like a pig anywhere from the underboobs to your privates you’ll want to listen up: We discovered one summer staple you don’t want to miss out on. Lume’s Whole Body Deodorant is bringing people to their knees (in a good way) for its ability to keep things fresh literally anywhere you apply it.

Available in scented versions (and an unscented option ) like coconut, vanilla, minted cucumber and rose, the full body treatment is described as “outrageously effective” by the brand for blocking body odor for up to 72 hours. Those that are selective about their deodorant formulas can breathe easy knowing this one is aluminum-free, baking soda-free, paraben-free, hypoallergenic and safe for application on even the most sensitive areas (including your bum).

Lume Whole Body Deodorant Invisible Cream

The brand even refers to it as a “pre-odorant” since the pH formula is optimized to prevent odor before it even has a chance to arrive, unlike traditional deodorants that may only mask or neutralize odors after they’ve formed. You can safely apply the deodorant to any part of the body you need, including the armpits, belly button, underboobs, private parts and more. Plus, despite its cream form, it won’t leave behind residue or a white cast on your clothes. That said, if you’re more comfortable with cream or solid stick deodorants , the Whole Body formula comes in those, too.

Lume Whole Body Deodorant Cream Stick

Lume Whole Body Deodorant Solid Stick

Lume’s product is currently the number one seller for deodorants at Amazon as we speak; it’s racked up close to 29,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who’ve called it a “miracle.”

“Hard to admit but I’ve tried everything including daily showers, alcohol rubs, witch hazel, many deodorants. I was ready to try the eye of a newt and the hair of a frog. Nothing worked,” shared one person. “My pits would still stink after a shower and deodorant. And this is a new phenomenon. It started for me at age 65. But this stuff is a miracle…It will last several days between showers…It stands up to my daily exercise…It absolutely eliminated my ‘natural odor’.”

“Lume is the first product I have ever tried (and there have been many) that ACTUALLY WORKED. I place it on my pits, privates, and a dash on my arms, stomach and chest. I could almost cry at how amazing this stuff is. I feel like a normal person,” said another.

Don’t wait until you’re caught in a sweaty situation to order—stock up now before June hits. Sign up for subscribe and save deliveries so you’ll never run out.