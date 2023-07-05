This $16 Sugar Scrub Has Shoppers Saying Goodbye to ‘Strawberry Legs & Dead Skin’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The one incredibly amazing part about winter is that you can slack off a little when it comes to what your skin looks like underneath all those layers of clothing. I personally shave and exfoliate a lot less during the colder months. However, now that I’m about to free my legs for summer, I’m making it my mission to take better care of my skin. If you find yourself in the same boat as me, allow me to introduce you to BodyBlendz’s Sugar Glow Coffee Scrub.

Now you might be worrying about how sugar body scrubs can sometimes be a bit too rough on skin, but this product is gentle and excludes the plastic microbeads that tend to cause teeny tiny tears in the skin. The formula cleanses, sheds dead skin cells, unclogs pores and increases circulation. On top of that, it reduces redness, puffiness and irritation, while also improving the look of cellulite and stretch marks, according to the brand.

How can a vegan, all-natural body scrub achieve all this in one fell swoop? Valid question. To start, natural glycolic acids derived from sugar granules exfoliate and brighten skin, while coffee’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory powers minimize the appearance of cellulite, stretch marks and blemishes, per the brand. While this might sound like a lot of exfoliating and polishing, your skin still gets its healthy dose of hydration due to the natural humectants in the formula. There’s moisturizing and detoxifying olive oil, smoothing jojoba oil, anti-aging orange oil and do-it-all vitamin E. Not to mention, the body scrub smells like sweet, sweet caramel.

Get your glow on with this shopper-loved sugar body scrub from BodyBlendz. It sits at $16 a pop, which isn’t bad for a summer skin savior.

To get the silky smooth skin of your dreams, massage a generous amount of the scrub in a circular motion. Let it soak in for at least two minutes before rinsing it all off with water. Soft, glowing, healthy skin and a fabulous caramel aroma are all that will be left after using this product.

And in case you would like to hear from shoppers who have tried the scrub before buying it yourself, one wrote, “This is super amazing! Saying goodbye to my strawberry legs and dead skin. Definitely will continue to use this.”

“This scrub is amazing! I have been trying to get rid of the bumps on my upper arms and thighs for as long as I can remember and this is the only product that has helped,” another reviewer raved. “My arms and legs have never felt and looked so smooth.”

“My skin is silky smooth after using this product, and it also helps diminish the appearance of stretch marks,” another one wrote.

It’s no wonder why the product has a near-perfect overall rating. Add this $16 body scrub to your cart and your skin will be forever changed.

