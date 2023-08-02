‘Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk Says It’s His ‘Obligation’ To Be Honest About Cosmetic Procedures & Aging

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bobby Berk wants to be as honest as he possibly can on social media. As one of the hosts of Queer Eye—now in its sixth season—and a popular interior designer with a combined social media following of over three million across Instagram and TikTok, Berk commands an incredibly large and engaged audience.

Please see Important Safety Information below, including Boxed Warning.

“I will sometimes post pictures in the past, and people are like, ‘Wait a minute, how do you look so great?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA),” he said during a panel at South by Southwest for Allē, the official aesthetics loyalty program by Allergan Aesthetics; the makers of BOTOX® Cosmetic and other notable brands. “I feel that it’s my obligation to not just be like, ‘Oh, I just drink lots of water and I have a smoothie every day. Because it’s unattainable—although it is good to drink lots of water and have a smoothie every day.”

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow’s feet, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

Discussing authenticity in the age of social media, Berk was among other high-profile guests on the panel moderated by Vanity Fair contributing editor, Leah Faye Cooper; model and influencer Olivia Culpo; digital creator Felicia Walker; and TikTok-famous board-certified dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah. Each had their own stories to share about what being authentic meant for them and why they’ve chosen to be so transparent on their respective platforms.

Talk to your doctor about BOTOX® Cosmetic and whether it’s right for you. There are risks with this product. The effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic may spread hours to weeks after injection causing serious symptoms. Please see additional Important Safety Information Below.

“We’re living at a time when people not only want, but demand transparency and honesty,” said Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President, AbbVie, and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. “With so much of the aesthetic conversation taking place on social media, it’s critical now more than ever to encourage authentic and transparent dialogues on these platforms. Allē–and the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio as a whole–is proud to champion authentic storytelling and inclusive spaces that empower people to speak openly about aesthetic products and procedures.”

From L to R: Leah Faye Cooper, Dr. Muneeb Shah, Bobby Berk, Olivia Culpo, Felicia Walker. Image: SHE-Media.

“I feel like there’s a lot of freedom in being honest,” said Culpo, with a combined social media following of close to six million, who attributed growing up surrounded by two sisters to her desire to be authentic. “When it comes to other people online or even just friends in a room when you’re honest with them, it allows them to be honest with you and it makes you closer. And that’s what I’ve always loved about social media and my platform.”

(Continued Important Safety Information)

Alert your doctor right away as difficulty swallowing, speaking, breathing, eye problems, or muscle weakness can be a sign of a life-threatening condition. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities. Patients with these conditions before injection are at the highest risk. Please see additional Important Safety Information below.

Walker, who has cultivated a strong community of skincare enthusiasts via her blog, This That Beauty, she started out writing a lot about hyperpigmentation as it was a skin condition she was dealing with at the time. Readers identified with her conversational tone-of-voice and unapologetic honesty, and when she moved onto exploring injectables and other cosmetic procedures, Walker decided that her audience would follow along with her. “I knew that when I wanted to explore BOTOX® Cosmetic, they were going on this journey with me…We’re going to the doctor, you’re going to see what’s going on. I’m going to show you the procedures I’m doing and really lift the veil,” she explained. “Because I just think that, a lot of times, you ask your favorite celebrity, ‘Oh, what’s your routine? What do you do?’ And they’re like, ‘You know, it’s yoga and Pilates.’ And I drink water, I’m doing those things but I’m not getting those results.’”

Indeed, consumers are becoming increasingly aware that skincare alone cannot penetrate skin deep enough to achieve the results they’re looking for, while BOTOX® Cosmetic—the only FDA-approved treatment to improve the appearance of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow’s feet, and frown lines in adults —provides precise, subtle and predictable results where you look like you, only with less noticeable facial lines.1-5 “I remember when I first had my first BOTOX® Cosmetic consultation, I brought my audience along with me. And most people have really embraced my experience,” recalled Walker.

(Continued Important Safety Information)

Swallowing problems may last for several months. Side effects include allergic reactions, neck and injection-site pain, fatigue and headache. Allergic reactions can include rash, welts, asthma symptoms, and dizziness. Don’t receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if there’s a skin infection. Tell your doctor your medical history, muscle or nerve conditions (including ALS/Lou Gehrig’s disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome), medications, including botulinum toxins, as these may increase the risk of side effects. Please see additional Important Safety Information below.

Dr. Shah, meanwhile, uses his platform as a tool for education, to dispel misinformation about skincare and to demystify cosmetic procedures. Initially, it was met with criticism from the medical community—why is a doctor making content for TikTok, doesn’t he have more important things to do?—but for Dr. Shah, he felt it an obligation to quell falsehoods at their source. “If the misinformation is starting on TikTok, what I was seeing was a dermatologist being quoted in the Wall Street Journal saying, ‘This trend is going viral on TikTok, these kids shouldn’t do it.’ But these kids aren’t reading the Wall Street Journal; it was so obvious that you need to make content where people are receiving their information,” he said. “There’s a good study that shows misinformation travels six times faster than good information does, and so we really need people with good knowledge that are smart, that understand things to go out there and make six times as much content as the misinformation to counteract it.”

Visit https://alle.com/ to learn more, earn points, explore offers, and enjoy savings. Follow @Allē on Instagram and Facebook.

References:

1. BOTOX® Cosmetic Prescribing Information, July 2020.

2. Dysport® Prescribing Information, 2020.

3. Xeomin® Prescribing Information, 2021.

4. Jeuveau® Prescribing Information, 2020.

5. DAXXIFY™ Prescribing Information, 2022.

BOTOX® COSMETIC IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND APPROVED USES

Approved Uses

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow’s feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow’s feet lines, and/or forehead lines.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported. They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc®, Dysport®, or Xeomin® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include: dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of your eyelids and dry eyes.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

© 2023 AbbVie. All rights reserved. BOTOX® and its design are registered trademarks of Allergan, Inc., an AbbVie company.

PRT162628 06/23