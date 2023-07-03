This Sunless Tanning & Anti-Cellulite Lotion Sold Out in 3 Days & Now It’s Back in Stock

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With the warmer weather creeping in, we’re all anxious to get our tan on. And if we’ve learned anything from dermatologists, it’s that laying out in the sun is just about the worst thing for our skin aside from tanning beds. To tan or not to tan, that is the question. Lucky for us, there are a number of self-tanners out there we can use and apply to get a healthy-looking glow without hurting our skin, including BodyBlendz’s Face and Body Gradual Tanning Anti-Cellulite Lotion.

This gradual tanner is so good, it sold out within only three days of launch last year. But now, it’s back in stock and better than ever; the BodyBlendz lotion promises to tan, firm, and hydrate skin, rejuvenating it to its healthiest self. Basically, it doubles up as a gradual tanner and an anti-cellulite lotion for both the face and body.

BodyBlendz’s Face & Body Gradual Tanning Anti-Cellulite Lotion

BodyBlendz packed its formula full of pentavitin (a plant-derived hydrating additive) and other fatty acids to help nourish the skin by more than 50 percent, according to the brand. As someone with eczema that can be irritated by most tanning products, I love the fact that the brand thought ahead and added so much moisture to help reduce skin flaking. It also leans on shea butter, grapeseed oil and macadamia oil to keep the skin balanced, so it’s gentle and non-irritating for those with sensitive complexions.

RELATED: Even 70 Year-Olds Say This $25 Firming Body Lotion Leaves Their Skin ‘So Soft and Smooth’ & It’s 20% Off Right Now

As for the level of tan it provides, the color increases as the frequency of use does. Your first layer of tan won’t wash off in the shower, but instead, will get darker as you continue to add the lotion day after day. As a bonus, you won’t have to worry about walking around with the dreaded fake tanner smell, because BodyBlendz added reduced scent technology.

What’s also awesome about the BodyBlendz tanner is that it doubles as a cellulite-busting lotion. Using ingredients like artichoke (yes–the veggie!), botanical extracts and enzymes, the BodyBlendz lotion boosts circulation, prevents fat storage and helps reduce the volume of fatty tissue that can transform into cellulite. If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, this 2-in-1 treatment is the way to go.

Eager to get your tan on safely this year and could benefit from a cellulite treatment? You better act fast before the BodyBlendz Face and Body Gradual Tanning Anti-Cellulite Lotion sells out again–stock is already going.