Shoppers’ Scars Are ‘Diminishing’ After Applying This Moisturizing Body Oil That’s Down to $11 During Prime Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I recently covered a retinol and vitamin C face oil that combats visible signs of aging and makes skin radiant. Soon after, I realized the brand has a similar product but for the body. Palmer’s Skin Therapy Body Oil is in the same line as the face formula but tackles different skin concerns with different ingredients.

What sets this oil apart is that its main focuses are scars, stretch marks, dry and damaged skin, uneven skin tone and fine lines and wrinkles. It tackles all of this at once with the help of vitamin E, cocoa butter, sesame oil and rosehip oil. Vitamin E is known to minimize the look of scars and stretch marks, while cocoa butter moisturizes and softens skin. As for all the oils, sesame plumps and firms and argan softens and hydrates.

That leaves rosehip oil, which is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C and fatty acids like linoleic and linolenic acids. Co-founder of Prima, Jessica Assaf, previously told StyleCaster that “Rosehip oil is high in essential fatty acids, alpha-linolenic acid and linoleic acid, which are essential to skin structure and function. The omega-6 fatty acids are integral to epidermal barrier function regulating the skin’s hydration and elasticity.”

With over 180 years of formulating and innovating under its belt, Palmer’s sure knows how to make products with the best ingredients possible. Check out its Skin Therapy Body Oil for healthy, hydrated, smooth skin. It’s currently on sale for $10.97 (usually $14.99) during Amazon’s early Prime Day sale.

RELATED: This $11 Anti-Aging Retinol Face Oil Is So Good, One Shopper Started ‘Going Without Makeup’—Grab It Before It Sells Out Again

There’s more than just Palmer’s word on why this body oil is worth your time. The product has earned a very impressive 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, with over 25,000 shoppers giving it a perfect five-star review.

One wrote, “I love this oil! It absorbs into the skin quickly and leaves you so smooth and nourished. Scars I have are diminishing and my skin is healthier overall. I choose this over other options almost every time. A little goes a long way so it’s a really good deal.”

“I have been using Palmer’s for years and I honestly live by it! I highly recommend using this for your daily hydrating needs. I put some on after my shower and then when I wake up, and it leaves my skin with a glow and hydrated all day,” another happy shopper wrote.

For conditioned, moisturized, softened skin all over, lather yourself in Palmer’s Skin Therapy Body Oil. It’s available for under $11 thanks to Amazon’s Subscribe & Save option.