This Award-Winning Skin-Repairing Cream Is One of the Only Products That’s Helped Me Through Tretinoin Purging

Ever since I entered my 20s, I’ve struggled with moderate to severe acne breakouts. I’ve tried a number of remedies to balance out my skin, from facials to different skincare acids to chlorophyll supplements, and while all brought various signs of improvement, my skin would almost always flare-up again. So when I saw a certain topical treatment going viral on TikTok for its ability to cure acne like no other, I decided to give it a go.

I’ve been consistently using Tretinoin, an extremely concentrated form of retinol, for three months now, and to say it has been a rollercoaster of a journey is putting it lightly. I’ve gone through several purging stages, and while the crystal clear skin others have claimed to get has yet to happen for me, I’m still continuing to apply the cream nightly with high hopes.

It’s not without hesitation, though; my skin has broken out worse, experienced painful irritation and showed signs of redness like never before. Tretinoin purging periods do vary for different individuals, but personally speaking, mine have been no joke. I’ve leaned on a lot of hydrating formulas to make the process easier, especially one in particular.

Avene’s Tolerance Control Cream has been one of the only formulas that’s actually managed to calm my skin during these painful skin periods. It immediately reduces redness, soothes painful areas and helps skin flaking clear up fast. It’s quite honestly the one product I reach for the most, and I just might cry when I reach the end of this bottle.

It’s an award-winner for a reason: The daily cream is exceptional at restoring a damaged skin barrier, and mainly targets redness, tightness and overheating on the skin, all of which I’ve experienced during these past few months. It contains postbiotics to ease discomfort across the face, alongside Avene’s signature Thermal Spring Water, which is killer at healing various skin concerns fast.

Even if you’re not currently using Tretinoin, the cream is worth adding into your regimen if you experience irritation from other forms of retinol, or simply have sensitive skin. Reviewers agree it’s a stellar option for those with “finicky skin,” and doesn’t set off hormonal acne or rosacea further. Those with ultra-dry skin also swear by it, and appreciate it doesn’t leave a greasy residue behind, which I whole-heartedly agree with.

