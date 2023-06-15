All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are a few celeb-loved skincare devices that have earned A-list status themselves. A classic? NuFace. One that needs to be on your radar? Solawave. Everyone from Pedro Pascal and Sydney Sweeney to Gabrielle Union and Vanessa Hudgens is a fan of the brand’s 4-in-1 Facial Wand, and we’re here to explain why.

Hairstylist and men’s groomer, Courtney (Coco) Ullrich-Mooney, used the wand to get Pascal ready for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. She said, “I love using the Solawave because it helps smooth the skin, reduces inflammation and also gives the client a nice warm facial prior to grooming.” Hudgens did the exact same thing to prep for the Oscars. Basically, if you want an award-show-level complexion, reach for the 4-in-1 Facial Wand. You can also watch Sweeney use the tool in this YouTube video with Harper’s Bazaar.

For a facial without leaving home, pick up your Solawave wand to watch your skin become smoother and softer. The device utilizes four treatments—microcurrent, red light therapy, face massage and therapeutic warmth—to help you get more youthful, brighter, clearer skin. It tightens skin, minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, combats dark circles, fades blemishes and dark spots, depuffs under-eyes and gets rid of crow’s feet in as little as two weeks, per the brand. It’s one thing for a brand to make these claims about its own product, but it’s another thing when shoppers try it out and can vouch for the incredible results.

“In about a week, I started to see my pores diminish, lines started to fade and my face is slowly getting rid of age spots,” raved one five-star Amazon reviewer. “I highly recommend Solawave for anyone who wants to improve their face and neck.”

More youthful-looking skin in a week is truly what dreams are made of. And lucky for you, the celeb-loved 4-in-1 Facial Wand is 40 percent off at Solawave. The device will typically ring you up for $149, but it’s currently marked down to $89 ($60 off) during the brand’s warehouse sale—no code needed.

Now, on to the four different technologies that make this face wand so effective. First, red light therapy helps fade discoloration, including post-acne scars and dark spots. On top of that, microcurrent tone, tighten and lift your skin, while a facial massage depuffs and relaxes. Finish it off with therapeutic warmth that boosts skincare product absorption, minimizes redness and brightens dark circles under the eyes.

In fact, 93 percent of people noticed their skin become more radiant and lifted after 14 days of using the face wand, per the brand. So, how exactly do you use it? Start with clean skin and apply a serum or activating gel of your choice. Turn on the wand by placing it on top of your skin (and turn it off by moving it away from your skin). Gently run the device across your face, eye area and neck. Be sure to avoid rotating the head in the opposite direction, and also do not get the wand wet. This avoids damage to your precious wand!

The face device is rechargeable, lasting up to 12 sessions per charge. This makes it super easy to take on the go or pack in your suitcase for your next travels.

In case you need more convincing, take it from the shoppers who have used the product and fallen head over heels for it. “I’ve been using it twice a day for four days and can already feel a difference in my skin. It’s softer, smoother, and the pores on my chin and around my nose appear smaller,” one wrote.

Another one said, “I’m a tired teacher, who by the end of the week often looks VERY tired. I’ve been using my Solawave daily for the past two weeks and can totally see a difference. I feel like I need less makeup!”

If it’s good enough for everyone’s fave zombie-fighting zaddy—plus so many other celebs and shoppers—then it’s sure to become a mainstay in your skincare routine. Grab your own 4-in-1 Facial Wand while it’s still on sale at Solawave.