This $10 Growth Oil Is So Good, One Shopper Noticed ‘Longer & Fuller’ Brows & Lashes ‘Within a Week’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If there’s any ingredient that can help you regrow hair, fill out your over-plucked brows and give you fuller lashes, it’s castor oil. Packed with vitamin E, omega-6 fatty acids and other proteins and minerals, this oil is a must-have for hair growth.

It stimulates hair growth by nourishing hair follicles and moisturizing hair from root to tip, according to Global Healing. Castor oil, which comes from castor beans, functions as a conditioner, emollient and lubricant. It contains glycerides of isoricinoleic acid, ricinoleic, dihydroxy-stearic acid, stearic acid, eicosanoic acid, linolenic acid, palmitic and linolenic acid, per this article in the International Journal of Trichology. That all probably sounds like a bunch of scientific mumbo jumbo, but essentially, these elements work in harmony to make hair healthy.

For one, ricinoleic acid moisturizes while fatty acids nourish the hair follicle. Ricinoleic acid has also been shown to improve hair growth. Not to mention, ricin and ricinoleic acid are responsible for castor oil’s antifungal properties.

In other words, you’re definitely going to want castor oil within reach whenever you find your hair lacking in length—whether it’s your locks, eyebrows or eyelashes (or all of the above). Luckily, there’s a product on the market that tackles all of these areas in one fell swoop.

Eva Naturals’ Organic Castor Oil has a 4.3-star overall rating on Amazon, with one shopper saying, “I use it in my hair and my, has been growing like crazy.”

Shop this miracle worker for just $10 on Amazon to get fuller hair—and fast. The oil also comes with two lash wands and two brow brushes to help you get started.

RELATED: This Oil From Amazon Regrows Overplucked, Thinning Eyebrows In a Week—& It’s Nearly Half Off

If you need more convincing, another reviewer says, “I have seen a tremendous change. After using lash extensions for several months and having them removed, I lost a lot of my own lashes and after using this product every night for a little over a month now, I have noticed lash growth and fullness.” The shopper adds that they’ve also witnessed fuller eyebrows thanks to Eva Naturals’ castor oil.

As for the timing of it all, another five-star reviewer explains that “Within a week my eyebrows and lashes were longer and fuller. I haven’t seen my actual brows since middle school and they are way better all grown out. I thought I’d have to wait months but this stuff lathered on at night before bed is the trick for quick results. It doesn’t give me acne or irritation on my skin like other products I’ve tried either.”

What more could you need to put this game-changing product into your Amazon cart? The fact that it can tackle your strands, brows and lashes all at once is reason enough to put this front and center in your toiletry cabinet. Stock up on this shopper-approved organic castor oil for $10.