Hailey Bieber’s Fave Moisturizer Is Under $15 For Prime Day & Shoppers Are Comparing It to La Mer

If your skin has been feeling dry lately, you’ve likely landed on this story in search of products that lock in moisture. A hydrator is by far the most important step in moisturizing your skin, so if you’re looking for one that is thicc (yes, thick with two C’s), Hailey Bieber has the perfect product for you.

In a recent GRWM video that the model posted on TikTok, she squeezes moisturizer out of a bright green tube that is all too familiar. Weleda’s Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream has been a ride-or-die formula for celebs like Julia Roberts, Victoria Beckham and Rebel Wilson. Now, Mrs. Bieber has officially joined the club and declared her love for the product.

So what makes this celeb-approved moisturizer a must-have in your skincare routine? Just that it nourishes dry skin by locking in moisture and adding a dewy finish to your complexion. Hailey can confirm, since in the TikTok video, she says, “I like to get like a richer, heavier cream and just put that in some spots where I feel like I get more dry and that I want a little more like sheen and highlight under the makeup. I’ve had a lot of makeup artists use this on me and I love it.”

She adds, “I feel like it does the trick that I’m wanting of just adding a little bit more hydration and sheen in the areas where I want it.”

The Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream contains beeswax, chamomile, calendula and pansy to calm skin, nourish, hydrate and soften. Just know that this moisturizer is super thick, so you’ve got to be a fan of heavier creams.

Not to mention, it’s a multitasking product that functions as both a moisturizer and a primer, as Hailey points out. You could also rub the thick goop on your dry hands and elbows or dab it on top of your makeup as a highlighter. Heck, you could even smooth frizzy hair and hydrate dry ends with this formula. The options are truly endless with this versatile product.

As if this face and body cream couldn’t get any better, it’s discounted to $15 this Prime Day. Yup, Hailey’s fave moisturizer is on sale for such an affordable price tag that you can’t possibly say no. Shop it while the deal lasts, and make sure you sign up for a Prime membership for fast shipping and other benefits.

Photo: Weleda.

There’s one more important detail about this product. Several Amazon shoppers are comparing it to La Mer’s Crème de la Mer, which is another fave in Hollywood, except it costs $380 for a two-ounce tub.

I put on my investigating cap to figure out exactly which ingredients the two formulas have in common, and here are my findings.

Lanolin : This ingredient moisturizes and softens skin like no other.

Glycerin : The La Mer product features glycerin, while the Weleda one uses glyceryl linoleate , which is a monoester of glycerin and linoleic acid. This ingredient replenishes and hydrates skin.

Sunflower oil : The La Mer formula contains sunflower seedcake, while the Weleda one calls on sunflower seed oil. Sunflower oil improves hydration in the skin.

Sweet almond oil : The Crème de la Mer incorporates sweet almond seed meal, while the Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream mixes in sweet almond oil. This ingredient is known for its soothing abilities, even for skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis. It also softens the skin.

As you can tell from the two ingredient lists, these products are a lot more similar than you’d expect, considering their differing price tags. This just goes to show that you can get equally as good skincare benefits from more affordable formulas, like Weleda’s Skin Food cream.

Even Amazon shoppers have been comparing the two moisturizers in the reviews section.

One wrote, “I’ve tried a lot of heavy thick creams in [an] attempt to quench my extremely parched skin; CeraVe w/ Hyaluronic Acid, Nivea, First Aid Ultra Repair, even La Mer—none were nearly as effective or worked half as long as Weleda Skin Food.”

Another shopper wrote, “I used to use La Mer as my primary moisturizer and stopped it in favor of Skin Food. That’s how good it is! I have sensitive skin and it calms everything down quickly. In the morning I mix my SPF with it. At night, I use my eye cream, then layer on Skin Food. Simple routine but great results. I get frequent compliments now that I have ‘lovely, glowing skin’ which is a first in my life.”

The ultra-nourishing cream flaunts a 4.5-star overall rating and so many positive reviews, so clearly Hailey Bieber and all of its other stans are onto something.

Scoop up your own tube of Weleda’s celeb-loved cream that’ll give you a hydrated, dewy complexion, even through the toughest of winters. Just be sure to order it while it’s still on sale for less than $15.

