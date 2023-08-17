A Shopper With ‘Dark Circles & Eye Bags’ Says This De-Puffing Cream ‘Gets Rid of Both’—Use This Sale Code

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s one thing most people can’t live without because it makes them feel refreshed and wide awake. I’m talking about caffeine, which I myself love to sip on. But did you know caffeine can do more than just give you a jolt of energy? When packed into a skincare product, it can help reduce puffiness. The under-eye area is especially prone to this concern whenever fluid builds up beneath the skin. It could be due to allergies, genetics, a late night out on the town, binge-watching K-dramas until the early morning and the list goes on. Luckily, you’re not doomed to swollen under eyes thanks to The INKEY List’s Caffeine Eye Cream.

This lightweight cream targets puffiness, dark circles and fine lines under your eyes. Caffeine assists in reducing fluid retention, while Matrixyl 3000 peptide promotes collagen production (translation: it smooths fine lines). Albizia Julibrissin Bark Extract (which comes from Persian silk tree bark) works to make your under eyes look extra refreshed.

So if your under eyes could use a pick-me-up, don’t reach for anything but the Caffeine Eye Cream. One shopper wrote, “Really makes my eyes look like I’ve had a good night’s sleep!”

Essentially, this depuffing product is like a cup of joe for your under eyes, and it will cost you less than $11 with StyleCaster’s exclusive sale code, STYLECASTER15. The code can be used sitewide to snag all your favorites.

RELATED: Reviewers Are ‘Shocked’ By How Fast This Growth Oil Transformed Their ‘Short, Brittle Lashes’—& It’s Down to $13

Photo: The INKEY List.

You might be impatient to get rid of puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles around your eyes, which is why this cream is perfect for you. According to the brand, you could start to see visible results in as little as two weeks. Full results take six weeks, but it’s well worth the wait.

In fact, one shopper said they noticed results even quicker. They wrote, “Love this eye cream. Very good price. Visibly reduced dark circles in a week. Definitely recommend.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I have tried many eye creams and gels, but this is the best. I have dark circles and eye bags… this gets rid of both! Brilliant stuff which I buy on repeat (and now also for my daughter!).”

Apply the eye cream in both the morning and evening on a daily basis. This step should come after you’ve cleansed and applied serums. Be sure to use your ring finger and keep your movements nice and gentle, since this area is super delicate.

The brand also has a pro tip that’ll enhance the product’s cooling effects. It’s simple: Toss the Caffeine Eye Cream into the fridge for 30 minutes prior to application. Who doesn’t want to feel like they’re at the spa when they’re applying this product?

Give your eyes the T.L.C. it deserves by adding The INKEY List’s Caffeine Eye Cream to your arsenal. Make sure you scoop it up before our sale code expires.