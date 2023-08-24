This Retinol Body Cream Left a Customer’s Skin ‘Soft, Supple, & Lifted’—& It’s On Sale For $17

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re using retinol on your face but not your body, we need to talk. While transforming skin with retinol is mostly left up to the visage, next-level body care is getting yourself a lotion with retinol in it. Vitamin A is my best skin care friend, so I make sure that all of my skin is covered in it. And to remind you to always use your retinol, take note that plenty of shoppers recommend the product below. And since it’s on sale at Amazon now’s your time to stock up.

Medix 5.5’s Retinol Cream combines anti-aging ingredients with natural antioxidants to help decrease the look of wrinkles and fine lines, while natural ferulic acid targets sun-damaged skin. This well-reviewed body care product (it’s up to over 19,000 perfect ratings on Amazon—and counting) quickly transforms skin and brings life back to you. You can also use it on your face if you don’t already have retinol in your skincare routine. Bonus points for the chamomile and botanimoist AMS, which helps increase your skin’s hydration by almost 88 percent. Your skin will feel hydrated and moisturized, on top of feeling oh-so-smooth.

Courtesy of Medix.

Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Moisturizer Face & Body Cream

This Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Moisturizer Face & Body Cream is a great moisturizer for skin that feels crepey, wrinkles, sagging skin and sun damage. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, so it’s not tested on animals.

Reviewers love and rave about this body lotion , claiming that it erases the appearance of crepey skin almost immediately.

One user said, “In the past two years, the back of my hands had developed crepey dried skin that looked like shiny cracked earth. It was very noticeable. Although I am 63, my face and body look 20 years younger but my crepey hands look at least 10 years older! I wore moisturizing gloves with lotion on at bedtime but not much improvement had shown. I purchased Medix. The first three days I was able to see drastic improvement. A week later my skin had gotten so smooth there was no traces of crepey skin at all. Thank you, Medix! I shall recommend this product to all my friends and family.”

Grab it while it’s down to $17 at Amazon.