This On-Sale Rescue Balm Can Be Used in 28 Different Ways—From a Makeup Primer to a Cuticle Treatment

As a beauty product fanatic, I often run into the issue of storing far too many items in my tiny apartment at once. Should I need something specific, I like to know it’s easily at my fingertips—and yes, that sometimes includes six different targeted eye creams. But multipurpose products, such as Dermelect’s most recent drop, are proving that the endless clutter that I (and other skincare obsessed folks) routinely experience can come to an end without sacrificing any beauty needs.

Enter: Savior Skin, an all-in-one rescue balm that can be used to treat a variety of concerns all over the body. The brand lists its endless uses—28 of them, to be exact—on the product page, and they are honestly fairly unique; self-tanner perfecter, post-wax (and tattoo) soother, elbow moisturizer, cuticle cream, makeup primer and anti-chafing treatment are a few stand-outs. Even better, it’s currently discounted by 20 percent for Memorial Day with the code MDE20.

Dermelect Savior Skin

The balm can also be utilized as part of many beauty hacks that will simplify your everyday regimen, with options like “mix with a little sugar or salt to create your own DIY lip or body scrub,” and “mix with crushed eyeshadow to create a rich lip color,” suggested by Dermelect itself. There’s even more ground to cover with this versatile product, from using it to create a dewy makeup look to applying along the hairline to protect your skin against staining from at-home hair dye jobs.

Ingredients like castor oil, Abyssinian oil, evening primrose oil, candelilla wax and rose flower oil bring endless benefits to the skin, hair and nails, such as soothing and hydrating properties that balance and nourish dryness and irritation without leaving behind a greasy residue. The simple yet antioxidant-rich list is vegan, gluten-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free.

This will easily replace a multitude of products in your arsenal—and likely for the cost of just one. Shop the multipurpose balm that will always save you in a pinch on sale right now.