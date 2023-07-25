All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I’ve got good news: Plenty of beauty and fashion brands are dropping major discounts this week to help us restock our summer skincare stashes. Take Dermelect’s under-the-radar flash sale; you can score its best-selling products for way less. Here’s how: Use the discount code, LUXE20, at checkout to save 20 percent on all of the brand’s sellers until July 30th. Plus, get free shipping on orders $25 and over.

The Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum is by far one of the most popular items, and for good reason: It takes dull, aging skin to a healthier, glowing state in as fast as a week, per reviewers.

“This product is worth the money, believe me,” raved one. “I have very sensitive skin, but once you incorporate this into your routine, it works wonders within a week. The effect of this serum really does smooth my face out and help with preventing fine lines and sebum overproduction. It’s worth at least one try!”

The face and neck serum contains three kinds of concentrated amino acids that quickly tackle fine lines and wrinkles, large pores, acne and uneven skin tone. Whether your skin is damaged from photo-aging, scarred from breakouts, or is going through a loss of elasticity, glycolic acid, salicylic acid and vitamin C minimize all of the above to leave behind a refreshed, younger-looking complexion.

Simply apply the serum onto the skin before bed, and awake the next morning to see visible results, such as “drastically smaller-looking pores, smoother skin and a brighter, more even complexion,” per the brand.

“It smoothed out all of my wrinkles and now my skin is clear and ageless! The look of no acne really says it all,” said a second shopper.

Join us in snagging a bottle during this exclusive limited time sale, alongside other anti-aging treatments, including a targeted forehead line treatment and a retinol alternative moisturizer for sensitive skin.