All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s no secret Hailey Bieber is a big fan of the skincare brand BeautyStat. She even enlisted founder and cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson to help with her own brand, Rhode. We’re big fans too, which is why we have to tell you when there’s a major BeautyStat sale for Amazon Prime Day. If you’re not a member, you can sign up here. Bieber’s fave vitamin C serum isn’t the only thing on sale, so it’s the perfect time.

“I want to get into this BeautyStat Vitamin C Universal C Skin Refiner ,” Bieber said in a video with Hyram. “It’s 20 percent vitamin C. This was done and made by this amazing chemist named Ron Robinson, who is incredible.” She goes on to hand Hyram the brand’s eye cream because she’s dying for him to try it. Both products hydrate and inhibit the overproduction of pigmentation to fade dark spots and brighten the complexion.

Pick it up, along with the other must-haves from the brand, for up to 35 percent off! But hurry — the deal is only for Prime Day.

Image: BeautyStat.

Universal C Skin Refiner

This 20 percent vitamin C serum contains stabilized L-ascorbic acid to help boosts collagen production to tighten and firm skin. The 10mL travel size is on sale so it’s the perfect time to try it.

Image: BeautyStat.

Universal Microbiome Purifying Radiance Mask

Reduce the appearance of fine lines, enlarged pores, redness, and more with this MicroSilverBG and natural clay mask .

Image: BeautyStat.

Universal C Skin Refiner With Broad Spectrum SPF50

Get almost $30 off the new broad spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen with the same vitamin C you know and love from the brand.

Shop More Prime Day 2023 Deals: