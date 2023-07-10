This $14 Eye Cream Provides ‘Truly Impressive’ Results on Profound Wrinkles—& It’s From a Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Brand

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Pssssst—there’s truly no better time to stockpile your skincare collection than right now while Prime Day sales are booming. In case you haven’t heard, there are so many rare discounts happening across the internet this week, especially at Amazon. While Prime Day is still a day away, you can already shop stellar deals at the retailer right now, including a top-selling retinol eye cream that’s down to less than $15: the RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Eye Cream .

There’s a reason the treatment is a number one seller with countless perfect ratings: Reviewers say the fast-acting formula provides ‘truly impressive’ results on even their deepest, most stubborn wrinkles. That’s not all—it also combats dark circles and puffiness so well, shoppers are forgoing concealer applications.

“Best eye cream I’ve ever tried, hands down,” said one. “I’ve tested a bunch and this one doesn’t burn my skin and I feel like it has helped fade wrinkles and keep skin hydrated. I’m 29 and started seeing soft shallow lines on the corners of my eyes a couple of years ago—I can’t find those lines anymore, after a year of using this.”

The anti-aging treatment leans on RoC’s own retinol complex to provide “dramatic results” while remaining gentle on the delicate area around the eyes. According to the brand, the dermatologist-tested cream has been clinically proven to visibly brighten and plump tired eyes within four weeks of use. What’s more, it’s perfectly safe for use on sensitive skin, since it’s non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic.

Just take more of its fan’s words for it: “This has been the only product which has been able to impact my baggie under-eyes,” said one. “After many years of allergies, little sleep, lots of sun, and basically not taking care of my skin, I started using products to try to deal with the bags under my eyes. I figured after years of damage and carelessness, it would take years to make a difference with any over-the-counter product. Surprisingly, my wife and I noticed a tightening of the skin under my eyes within the first couple of weeks.”

Pair the firming eye treatment with other bestsellers from the brand, including the Sarah Jessica Parker-loved hyaluronic acid moisturizer and night serum capsules (which are also on sale). With all three in your arsenal, you’ll no doubt have the perfect nighttime routine down.

The RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream is down to just $14 at Amazon.