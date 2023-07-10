All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We know Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand, rhode, is all anyone can talk about right now. The highly-anticipated launch will have everyone flaunting their glazed donut skin in no time. However, shoppers have already wiped the newly released Peptide Glazing Fluid serum off the shelves (no shock there). If you’re stuck on the waitlist, scoop up another of the model’s favorites: an affordable face oil from Amazon.

Hailey shared her simple nighttime skincare routine on TikTok (one of many) and it ended with Aura Cacia’s Organic Rosehip Oil, which is on sale for under $14 at Amazon right now. If you haven’t already, sign up for a Prime membership or free 30-day trial to take advantage of this incredible deal and so many others. Watch Hailey’s TikTok and see just how dewy her complexion looks after slathering this product all over her face.

@haileybieber simple night routine. Using Joanna Czech toner, rhode, and a little organic rosehip oil. ♬ Borderline – Tame Impala

Per the brand, rosehip oil is packed with vitamin A and vitamin C, and fatty acids such as linoleic and linolenic acids. Co-founder of Prima, Jessica Assaf, previously told StyleCaster that “Rosehip oil is high in essential fatty acids, alpha-linolenic acid and linoleic acid, which are essential to skin structure and function. The omega-6 fatty acids are integral to epidermal barrier function regulating the skin’s hydration and elasticity.”

“It’s also rich in all-trans-retinoic acid, the bioactive form of vitamin A, which affects cell turnover and collagen production,” she added. Rosehip oil has been found to help fade discoloration and scars, promote wound healing and repair the skin barrier, as well.

Photo: Aura Cacia.

“I love Aura Cacia oils. I use three every night and credit this for my baby soft, wrinkle-free skin at 35,” raved one five-star reviewer. “Rosehip is one of my favorites! You can see the results overnight.”

Because rosehip oil oxidizes quicker than other oils do, Aura Cacia mixed vitamin E into the formula to stabilize it. To preserve this face oil and see lasting results, the brand suggests refrigerating the product and limiting its exposure to air.

“I cannot stop touching my face. My skin looks velvety and it’s so soft I can’t stop touching it,” wrote another shopper. “I have combination skin with large pores, and sebum plugs on my nose. There has been a noticeable difference in [the] size of the pores on my cheeks and a noticeable lessening of the plugs in my nose.”

After hearing these glowing reviews, we want in! Give the Hailey Bieber-approved Aura Cacia’s Organic Rosehip Oil a go. You’ll be blown away by your newfound glazed donut skin.