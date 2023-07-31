All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been staying tuned in to our shopping content, then you know our biggest muse is the beautiful Hailey Bieber. From fashion to beauty, we notice everything she wears and applies because we not so secretly want to be just like her. Who doesn’t want to rock the same jewelry as Hailey and who doesn’t want her iconic “glazed donut” skin?

The wait is over because we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of every skincare product Mrs. Bieber uses. She’s done us the favor of posting so many beauty routine videos on YouTube and TikTok so that we, too, can get glowy skin like hers. We stan a celeb who shares all their skincare secrets with their fans.

You might be shocked by what you discover since Hailey uses tons of affordable beauty products—from Aquaphor’s beloved lip balm to The Ordinary’s Squalane Cleanser. But let’s not get it twisted, the model also knows how to indulge and treat her skin to some very HQ items, including BeautyStat’s vitamin C serum and Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream.

Regardless of your budget, Hailey’s picks are sure to have your skin looking extra dewy and snatched AF. Ahead, find 21 skincare products Hailey Bieber can’t stop applying.

Photo: Weleda.

Before getting glammed up, Hailey applies a super thick moisturizer that might look familiar to you. It’s Weleda’s Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream . “I like to get like a richer, heavier cream and just put that in some spots where I feel like I get more dry and that I want a little more like sheen and highlight under the makeup. I’ve had a lot of makeup artists use this on me and I love it,” she explained in this TikTok. Julia Roberts, Victoria Beckham and Rebel Wilson also praise this moisturizer for its ability to lock in moisture and leave a dewy finish.

Photo: BeautyStat.

What’s the secret to her glow? Perhaps this vitamin C serum. In a YouTube video, Hailey said, “It has changed my skin. One of my Holy Grail products.” We can totally see why because vitamin C is the multitasking, overachieving skincare ingredient almost everyone should have in their skincare routine. It fades dark spots, promotes collagen production, gently exfoliates and prevents free radical damage. It’s no wonder why Hailey’s skin looks so bright, smooth and glowy from using BeautyStat’s Universal C Skin Refiner.

Courtesy of Environ.

“I love any toner that is great for hydration, helps to give you that glow,” the model shared in a GRWM video. Her pick makes total sense seeing that this Environ toner taps on a mix of moisturizing plant extracts. Although toner is often applied with a cotton pad, Hailey goes right in with her hands and gently pats the product onto her skin.

Photo: Mara.

When Hailey’s skin could use an extra jolt, she reaches for a cleanser, of all things. “I’m going to start with an oil cleanser because I have a lot of makeup on and I don’t use makeup wipes,” Hailey explained to the camera in a YouTube vid. “I started doing this during quarantine and it’s honestly made the biggest difference in my skin, so that is how I take my makeup off now. I don’t do it any other way.”

The hydrating product she uses is Mara’s Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil, which both looks and feels luxe. It leaves your skin squeaky clean—without drying it out—and simultaneously exfoliates.

Augustinus Bader.

Unlock glazed donut skin with Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream. It helps improve visible signs of aging, hydrate, protect against environmental aggressors and increase skin elasticity. “My everyday. This is my third bottle! I’m really big on moisture. I think a lot of people think moisture breaks them out, but it’s a very important part of your skincare routine,” Hailey previously told The Skincare Edit.

Photo: HoliFrog.

Another milky face cleanser, HoliFrog’s face wash gently wipes away makeup while locking in hydration. “Now that I’ve done the oil cleanser, I’m going to go in with a second-step cleanser,” Hailey explained in one of her YouTube videos. “I like cleansers that don’t get super, super foamy. I prefer something that’s like a milkier, hydrating, nourishing wash. I never like for my skin to feel dry and stripped and tight after I wash it.”

Photo: Furtuna.

If you’re feeling bougie, opt for Hailey’s go-to face oil. Though it comes with a $225 price tag, the model swears it helps give her glazed donut skin. “Usually, I add one layer of oil, again, just for the sake of looking like a glazed donut,” Hailey said in a YouTube vid.

Photo: bareMinerals.

Hailey also loves this antioxidant-packed cleansing oil from bareMinerals that relies on sunflower oil and pomegranate to give your face a deep cleanse. She started double cleansing during the pandemic and revealed in a Youtube vid that “Cleansing with an oil cleanser has actually done wonders for my dry skin.” She added, “Oil cleansing has helped me retain more moisture in my skin. This is honestly one of my favorite cleansing oils that exists.”

Photo: Aura Cacia.

In a recent TikTok, Hailey showed fans her simple night routine. One of the few products she used was this organic rosehip oil that you can shop at Amazon for $13. Rosehip oil is packed with vitamins A and C, which are great for evening out skin texture and promoting collagen production.

Photo: Tower 28 Beauty.

Hailey recently revealed on her Instagram stories that she spritzes the SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray whenever her skin acts up from stress, travel and lack of sleep. It calls on hypochlorous acid to calm and nourish irritated skin (think blemishes, eczema flares and sunburns).

Photo: The Ordinary.

This The Ordinary cleanser transforms from a balm consistency to an oil, making it super effective at removing makeup and impurities. It’s gentle and also Hailey Bieber-approved; she raved about this milky, creamy cleanser in a recent GRWM with Harper’s Bazaar.

Photo: One Love Organics.

Hailey’s first step in double cleansing is the Botanical B Enzyme Cleansing Oil, as seen in the Harper’s Bazaar video. She says, “This is definitely my favorite oil cleanser. I have repurchased this many, many times. I love it so much.” The Botanical B Complex contains papaya, pumpkin and sunflower oils, as well as papain and papaya enzymes. Mixed together, they give you clean, smooth and glowy skin.

Photo: Aquaphor.

Even gorg celebs suffer from dry, chapped lips. When Hailey does, her “go-to is Aquaphor. I think it’s the best lip balm,” Hailed raved in a YouTube video of her nighttime routine (she’s shared her love for this lip balm in several other videos, too). “It just does the job every time,” she also told Glamour. I understand the hype around this $4 lip balm, as I literally own 11 tubes of it. Chamomile essence, shea butter, vitamin C, vitamin E and provitamin B5 make the perfect concoction for dry lips.

Photo: EltaMD.

Summer is coming up faster than you’d believe, which means you need to slather on sunscreen big time. Hailey reaches for EltaMD’s tinted face sunscreen that boasts sun protection, skincare and makeup benefits—a prime example of a truly multipurpose beauty product.

“A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out and this one has been my Holy Grail,” Hailey revealed in a YouTube video. “I also go on my eyelids because people forget that the eyelids can get aged and saggy too,” she adds.

Photo: Starface.

Everyone gets blemishes, even Hailey Bieber. When in doubt, the model sticks Starface’s adorable, star-shaped acne patches on her pimples. “They totally help heal a pimple way faster, so if I’m breaking out, I will always sleep with one of these on,” she said in her nighttime skincare YouTube tutorial. “And they look cute. I’m never mad at a cute little situation.”

Photo: Dieux.

The Forever Eye Mask is a one-of-a-kind mask in that it’s completely reusable. It holds gels, serums and creams and lets them sink into your skin. Hailey recently put them under her eyes in a Beauty Secrets video with Vogue.

Photo: bareMinerals.

To keep your under eyes nice and youthful, grab bareMineral’s Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream. “I’m usually really, really diligent about eye cream because the eyes are a really, really sensitive area and I’m trying to prevent getting crow’s feet, so I really try not to ever skip it,” Hailey said in a nighttime routine video. “One thing, ladies and gentlemen, not to forget, I put on eye cream on my lids too because those get saggy, too, as you age.”

Photo: Wander Beauty.

In a video all about her skincare prep before a full day of work, Hailey treats her eyes to hydrating eye masks from Wander Beauty. “Something I like to do to essentially kill two birds with one stone while I’m masking is I’ll put on the face mask and then I will grab some eye masks like these,” she explained. “I really like these cool gold ones and I will put them under my eyes over the mask that’s already on my face.”

Photo: Joanna Czech.

Keep your skin barrier healthy with Joanna Czech’s toner. Mrs. Bieber drenched her face in it in a TikTok tutorial she recently posted. The formula calls on a laundry list of skin-loving ingredients—from hyaluronic acid and chicory root to sea chamomile, stable vitamin C and many others.

Photo: Shani Darden.

Speaking of splurging on skincare, this face-sculpting, vibrating tool feels like heaven. It depuffs, firms and fights fine lines and wrinkles. “Now, this right here is a facial massaging tool that you turn on and it vibrates,” she explained in a video. “It actually feels so nice.”

Photo: Ranavat.

Hailey has said that she tends to have drier skin, so she looks for cleansers that don’t strip her skin of its moisture. One that does the trick for her is Ranavat’s Balancing Crème Cleanser. “I really prefer like a creamy, hydrating cleanser more than I prefer something that gets foamy and makes your skin feel really tight and dry,” she said in a skincare GRWM vid.