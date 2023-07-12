The Dark Spot Treatment That Faded My Spots & Scars Overnight Is Down to $20

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I know everybody and their mother tells us not to pick our zits because doing so will leave behind scars, but I simply can’t help myself. When I see a big honking whitehead on my face, the only thing I want to do is get that popped and out of my system. But, of course, this leads to the scarring that I’ve been warned about. Is the satisfaction of popping zits worth it? Welllllll sometimes. Hey, those things can hurt! And I have a product on my side that can help erase those marks fast. And when I say fast, I mean it. After just one use, I noticed a difference in an acne scar overnight.

My hero product is Peace Out new Skincare’s Dark Spots Serum . You might know the brand because it produces those TikTok-viral pore strips that suck up gunk like they’re Dyson vacuum cleaners. For the record, the brand has so many other life-changing products, like a retinol stick that makes using the exfoliant so much easier. But, I digress.

I tested the dark spot serum early before it launched, and let me tell you: This thing is no joke. I first patch-tested it on a new scar on my arm to make sure it wouldn’t result in any weird spots on my face and found that it lightened the area with ease. But the real magic happened when I used it on an acne scar on my face. I used one pump of the product on a particularly dark spot that was the result of some glorious cystic acne that popped up during my period. After just one night, the area was lighter and less noticeable. With a good concealer on my side, I could finally cover the spot for real.

I didn’t think this treatment could get any better—until I found out it’s on sale during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Shop it for just $20 until the sale ends tonight, so long as you’re a Prime member.

RELATED: Shoppers Call This Retinol Balm ‘Botox on a Stick’ For How Fast It Works on Wrinkles—& It’s on Sale

The brand calls this a “supercharged” serum and they’re not joking. This is a seriously potent potion! It’s chock-full of AHAs, chemical exfoliants like glycolic acid that help rebuild collagen production, as well as tranexamic acid, kojic acid and alpha-arbutin. All of these ingredients minimize the look of dark spots, brighten skin tone and even out the tone of your skin.

Per the brand, this unique formula can treat acne scars, dark spots, age spots and pollution damage. A dream come true.

I’ve used this on everything from light dots to extremely deep scars and it does the trick each time. For those harsher spots, it takes about a week to heal. I use it every night after my other serums and before my moisturizer and haven’t noticed any bad side effects. Not even dryness. This is a big feat given that my skin gets dry the instant I go outside!

For the record, the vegan serum lasts a long while. I’ve been using it every night for about a month and I don’t even think it’s anywhere close to done. Be warned: It has an odd smell to it, but that goes away after a little bit. A slight stinge to the nose is fine with me for the incredible impact this has on my face, anyways.

This is the kind of skin treatment I didn’t know I needed until I started using it. As somebody who suffers from acne and acne scars, it’s heaven-sent. It treats those scars better than anything I’ve tested, and I can’t imagine my skincare routine without it. With this serum in my arsenal, I know that my skin will be glowing and looking as healthy as can be. That’s something to write home about, am I right?!

Make sure to grab it during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.