This Viral Snail Mucin Essence Helped Fade a TikToker’s Acne Scars—Snag It on Sale For $19

We’ve covered plenty of skincare products that contain lesser-known ingredients, whether it’s the spilanthes acmella flower extract in Kjaer Weis’ age-defying eye balm or the lime pearl in Kate Somerville’s firming eye cream. Not every formula is going to be a straightforward hyaluronic acid or vitamin C situation, and that’s a good thing. One ingredient we have yet to touch on is the byproduct of one extra slimy creature.

Yup, you guessed it: We’re talking about snail mucin.

K-beauty brand COSRX is known for its Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, which is down to $19 during Dermstore’s anniversary sale. Enter code CHEERS at checkout to score this product—and so many others—for up to 25 percent off through August 17.

The unique formula has everyone talking on TikTok, including @caressmd, who says the essence helped fade her acne scars in this clip that’s garnered over 2.6 million views. It’s even beloved by celebs like Emily Ratajkowski. During the pandemic, the model told her followers in an Instagram story that she repaired her stressed pandemic skin with the help of COSRX’s snail mucin essence.

You might get the creepy crawlies when envisioning using snail mucin on your face, but trust us, it’s not nearly as stomach-churning as you’d think. In fact, it’s a popular ingredient in K-Beauty. I apply this essence to my skin twice a day every day and it honestly feels so good and moisturizing.

The essence’s near-perfect rating should ease any nerves you might have around using a skincare product that includes snail mucin.

“I can’t even explain what this did for the calmness of my skin,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “It used to be rough and dehydrated and discolored and now it’s soft, moisturized, and even-toned. absolute holy grail skincare product.”

If you’re ready for all the snail mucus, head to Dermstore right now, where you can get your bottle for 25 percent off of its original $25 price tag. It’s also available on Amazon and Ulta (though not at a discount).

Photo: COSRX.

Here’s the deal with snail mucin: It might sound a little off-putting at first; however, it brightens, hydrates and restores your skin to a healthy glow. A dull, dry complexion should no longer be an issue once you start using this essence on the regular, especially since the formula is 96 percent snail secretion filtrate.

The formula also calls on hyaluronic acid to moisturize and the amino acid arginine to boost the skin’s elasticity. Your skin should be plump and glowing after application, which makes total sense since EmRata’s complexion is literally always so beautiful and healthy-looking.

I also got on board with COSRX’s Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence at some point during the pandemic and am a full snail mucin convert. I initially expected it to be super thick and slimy but was pleasantly surprised to find that it’s not sticky to touch or heavy on my face. My skin feels ultra-hydrated and soothed after application, so much so that sometimes I double up on the essence simply because it feels that good.

You might be new to essences, so here’s where to slip one into your skincare routine. Following your cleanser and toner, gently pat the essence onto your face. Then, finish with your fave moisturizer to lock in all the moisture.

“This has changed my skin. Seriously. The snail mucin is anti-aging and soothing. I can tell a difference in my skin when I don’t use it. It decreases wrinkles, helps decrease hyperpigmentation, and increases cell turnover,” an Amazon shopper explained. “If I could slather my body in this daily, I would.”

It’s official: the TikTok- and EmRata-loved COSRX snail mucin essence is up next on your skincare wishlist. Soon, like the model and I, you won’t be able to go a day without it.