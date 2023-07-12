These $14 Viral Nose Patches Suck The Gunk Out of Your Pores Overnight—Get Them on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One might say that pulling off a plastic film from a new phone is the most satisfying thing ever. Others might say it’s dipping into a completely untouched jar of peanut butter. But if you’re a skincare junkie like us, there’s no greater feeling than taking off pimple patches and pore strips to see what they soaked up overnight. So it’s no wonder why one particular set of nose strips can’t stay in stock and has gone viral on TikTok.

Hero Cosmetics’ Mighty Patch Nose strips sold out in under six (!!) hours on launch day and have gone in and out of stock ever since. After what seemed like an eternity of waiting, these disgustingly satisfying strips are back in stock at Amazon.

The brand seriously took off with its original pimple patches , and they’re back at it again with a product we have yet to see on the market. As you’ve likely already figured out, it’s a hydrocolloid nose patch. We’ve been waiting for something like this forever—after all, your nose has tons of pores that get congested and form those impossible-to-remove blackheads.

When your pores are having a bad day and are looking more noticeable than usual, the Mighty Patch Nose can easily draw out all the gunk from your pores, as seen in @itsdaraj‘s TikTok, which has garnered over 366,000 views. Simply put it on at night and peel the patch off the next morning to admire (or shudder at, depending on your threshold for gross things) the fabulous work it did, all while you were sound asleep. The TikToker says, “That is revolting in the best way possible,” as she pulls the patch off after wearing it overnight. Even without her removing it from her nose, viewers can see all of the white spots (a.k.a. the gunk) on the strip. Again, gross, but also super impressive.

And if you’re worried about the patch irritating your skin like other pore strips might, stress no more. It’s made of 100 percent medical-grade hydrocolloid, which is drug-free, non-drying and compatible with sensitive skin. Below, hear more about the Mighty Patch Nose’s many benefits.

Just as how the product itself went out of stock, you can get clearer-looking pores in just six hours, too. The nose strip absorbs pore (and pimple) gunk and oil like a sponge. The patch is thin and flexible, so it won’t feel like you’re wearing anything on your nose. The extra-large size allows it to cover a whole lot of territory and also fit across different-sized noses with ease. It molds to your nose’s shape and doesn’t hurt or irritate upon removal. In fact, Hero Cosmetics doesn’t use any adhesives.

Whether you’re already a big fan of the brand’s iconic Mighty Patch or you simply want to clean up your nose pores, Mighty Patch Nose is on it.

“I have been using these strips on my chin once or twice a month since the last update and I have to say that my skin looks the best it ever has,” wrote one reviewer. “Once this product clears your skin, it keeps it that way!!”

Even those who have blackheads out of the wazoo praise this hero product .

“My nose had all [these] tiny blackhead dots [and] I was feeling pretty insecure about it. So I tried this and literally after six hours 70 percent of them were gone, like poof! Magic! Gone! Don’t ask me how this witchcraft was able to do it,” wrote another shopper. “But I am obsessed with it. I did another patch before bed a couple nights later, the remaining 30 percent gone!”

Because the Mighty Patch Nose sold out so quickly when it launched at the beginning of the year, we suggest you make a mad dash for these innovative, gunk-sucking nose strips ASAP.