This $12 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Turns Back The Clock’ For Youthful-Looking Skin

We don’t know about you, but going online and combing through endless pages of the best skincare products gets exhausting, even for the most dedicated shoppers. And when it comes to fighting dry and tired-looking skin when chillier temps hit, there are so many options to choose from. But thanks to Asterwood’s hyaluronic serum, you can finally kiss irritated skin goodbye.

Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that locks in moisture to the skin and holds 1,000 times its weight in water. The moisturizing ingredient alleviates dry skin naturally without leaving it irritated and inflamed. Meaning, the acid seriously helps hydrate and plump your face. What’s more, hyaluronic acid also possesses anti-aging benefits because it improves the skin’s elasticity, leading to a youthful and dewy appearance. It’s also an ingredient that pairs well with the other ingredients in your skincare routine. So, if you’re using a retinol or even a vitamin C, the acid won’t counteract any of those products’ benefits. Bonus: you can use it in your morning or evening routine too.

Courtesy of Asterwood Naturals.

If you’re not using a hyaluronic acid serum in your routine, meet Asterwood Natural’s hydrating serum. It plumps the skin and locks in moisture for all-day hydration. The serum also promises to smooth lines, wrinkles and dark spots, while leaving the skin dewy and bright.

One shopper called the serum a “godsend” and added that it’s “probably the best hyaluronic acid serum I’ve ever purchased. My skin had been dry in spots, oily in others and breaking out in cystic acne around my chin. From the first time using this, my skin has been so happy! I seriously felt my face just slurp up and absorb the serum right away. My skin is now so soft, and the acne is healing up beautifully and not leaving angry marks.”

Even those with signs of aging love the transforming serum and its visible benefits.

“I’ve been using this for a couple of weeks just to see if it really works! My mind is blown! Fine lines are faded, skin is hydrated and younger-looking. People have asked what I use, I’m 34, and people think I’m at least 10 years younger!”

Another said that the hyaluronic acid serum “turns back the clock.” Then added, “within a few days, I noticed my skin looked like it had a few years ago.”

Other shoppers report that the serum fades acne scars and dark spots with consistent use.

“It’s magic in a bottle!” another reviewer said. “Nothing really worked for my dark spots until now! I bought this for anti-aging, however, it did wonders for my acne scars.”

And, if you’re concerned with how the serum looks alongside your other skincare products for your next shelfie, rest assured that the bottle is stunning. “The serum just arrived last night. I haven’t used it, so I can’t review how well it works yet, but the packaging is adorable. Very simplistic [and] clean-looking. [It] kind of looks like a vintage bottle. That can easily be left out because it is aesthetically pleasing,” said a shopper.

To use the hyaluronic acid serum , apply two to four drops and massage it into your face and neck area—after cleaning your skin. For the best (and fastest) results, use the serum in your AM and PM routines.