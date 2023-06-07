Read Next: Angelina Jolie Hasn’t Been This Blonde in Decades
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This Time-Reversing Vitamin C Serum Will ‘Save Your Skin’ From Damaging Pollution & It’s on Sale

Over 92,000 five-star ratings? We'll take several.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum SkinCeuticals Dupe Prime Day 2022
IMAGE: TRUSKIN; ADOBE. DESIGN: SASHA PURDY/STYLECASTER.
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Every so often, a cult-favorite skincare product emerges from the depths of thousands of products that go unnoticed every day. It may sound dramatic, and that’s because it is! Anyone who’s ever found a skincare product that completely transformed their face knows it’s impossible to stay quiet about its magical superpowers. And for many, the TruSkin vitamin C Serum
is that holy grail product they can’t shut up about.

Because a powerful vitamin C serum can help fight fine lines and wrinkles, and protect skin from environmental factors like the sun and pollution, it’s a necessity to have in your skincare arsenal. The TruSkin vitamin C Serum
contains pure vitamin C, alongside vitamin E, botanical hyaluronic acid, witch hazel and jojoba oil. Talk about getting the most bang for your buck!

It may seem impossible, but this vitamin C serum
has people’s skin aging backward, tackling anything from crow’s feet to smile lines to sagging skin from damaging free radicals—and you can get it now for just $22 on Amazon right now. Just remember that these deals are only available to Prime members. No worries if you don’t have a subscription, you can get a completely free trial and all of the benefits today at this page here. It’s that easy!

One customer who struggled with acne said, “This product saved my skin. Blemishes have faded DRASTICALLY and I have no active breakouts. This hasn’t happened in years.” It’s widely known that antioxidant serums like this one can help stave off breakouts by killing acne-causing bacteria on-site.

RELATED: This $22 Serum That Makes Shoppers ‘Look 5 Years Younger’ Is 36% Off 

truskin serum
Courtesy: Amazon

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

$21.97 (was $29.99)
Buy Now

This serum normally retails for $30, but it’s currently on sale for $8 off
, making it an absolute steal at just $22.

What makes this affordable formula
so great is that it’s crafted with plant-based ingredients and is free from synthetic colors, fragrances, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, PEGs and GMOs. That’s a pretty rare guarantee for a skincare product this affordable.

“I have tried various Vitamin C serums but none of the products I’ve tried before can even come close to this TruSkin Vitamin C serum
,” says another shopper. “Just a little bit goes a long way. And it dries quickly, so you can even apply a moisturizer afterward if you’d like.”

I love a serum that helps fight acne, wrinkles and pollution at the same time, and this affordable anti-aging serum is a great way to invest in your skin without shifting things around in your bank account.

STYLECASTER | Ashley Benson Interview

StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe
More from StyleCaster

Comments

StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

‘Star Trek: Picard’ cinematographer Crescenzo G.P. Notarile on being ‘daring’ and ‘disciplined’ behind the camera [Exclusive Video Interview]
‘Star Trek: Picard’ cinematographer Crescenzo G.P. Notarile on being ‘daring’ and ‘disciplined’ behind the camera [Exclusive Video Interview]
TVLine Items: Men in Kilts Premiere, Doctor Who Vet Returns and More
TVLine Items: Men in Kilts Premiere, Doctor Who Vet Returns and More
Researchers discover that plants can clean toxic chemicals from the air
Researchers discover that plants can clean toxic chemicals from the air
Everything You Need to Know About Gov Ball 2023 (Including Last-Minute Tickets)
rollingstone
Everything You Need to Know About Gov Ball 2023 (Including Last-Minute Tickets)
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad