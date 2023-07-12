Shoppers Say This Balm Makes Their Under Eyes ‘Brighter & Younger-Looking’—& It’s Down to $23 at Amazon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You know that feeling when your under eyes are so tired that it feels like a weight is dragging them down? It’s the absolute worst, and we wouldn’t wish it upon even our loudest upstairs neighbor—and that says a lot.

But your eyes don’t have to feel or look this way, because beauty obsessives have found a solution they swear by. You might recognize Tula’s best-selling Glow & Get It Eye Balm. It’s like a ristretto shot from Starbucks, but for your under eyes, and it has been a customer favorite for a while now. Fan or not, you should know that there’s a new skin-saving sheriff in town and its name is Rose Glow & Get It.

This pink-tubed eye balm takes the original Glow & Get It one step further. The creamy formula tones and nourishes, but also helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Don’t get us wrong, it still has the same powerhouse ingredients of its predecessor, like hyaluronic acid, caffeine and aloe. But, now, you can reap the benefits of rosewater and rosehip oil (aka great plant-based alternatives for retinol), too.

“Since I started using this, it has not only removed my bags, my eyes are brighter and younger-looking. The coolness feels great on tired eyes,” wrote one shopper.

Try Tula’s Rose Glow & Get It Eye Balm and your under eyes will be smooth, awake and ready to conquer the day.

Lucky for you, Amazon just put it on sale for 30 percent off. Score this product and so many other fan favorites on major sale until Prime Day ends tonight.

“I really like its cooling effect and how it feels as if it’s instantly removing puffiness and gently tightening any fine wrinkles or lines,” wrote one reviewer who gave the eye balm a perfect five-star rating. “I bought a second one to carry with me in my purse.” Other shoppers can relate, as they, too, toss this little pink tube into their bags for quick pick-me-ups throughout the day.

“It goes on smooth and easy, feels great, cooling without burning or bothering my eyes.” And they even go on to confirm that the formula is suitable for all the sensitive skin folks out there. “I have very sensitive eyes and have no issues. This balm has been reducing under-eye puffiness and helps me look less tired.”

The best and only advice we can give you right now is that you should really listen to these reviews. To get eyes that look youthful and feel refreshed, swipe on Tula’s Rose Glow & Get It Eye Balm. You might not even need that afternoon cup of coffee anymore.

The O.G. Glow & Get It Eye Balm is also packed with caffeine and aloe like the Rose version, except it has apple, watermelon, blueberry and probiotic extracts in it. Together, they hydrate and soothe the skin under your eyes.

Another member of the iconic eye balm family is the Glow Hour Brightening Neutralizing Eye Balm. Its standout ingredients include probiotic extracts, grapefruit, algae and lingonberry. The formula leaves your under-eyes moisturized, smooth, bright and protected against blue light.