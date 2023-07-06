By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
It’s nice to know that we’re living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn’t be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it’s safe and done by a medical professional!). But for some, going under the knife isn’t in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but glorious when it occurs.
So, we’re overjoyed to say that one of those needles is on sale for 22 percent off. It’s the L’Oreal Paris Collagen Moisturizer . The product previously sold out at Amazon , but is finally back in stock and down to $9. Here’s a bit more about this beloved moisturizer: The day and night cream was generated to feed your skin “intense hydration” that will, according to the brand, “fill in the appearance of lines and wrinkles and helps restore moisture for smoother, plumper skin.”
Now, we know that marketing lingo can be a bit overstated, but reviewers seem to back all of the above claims. In fact, nearly 40,000 shoppers have given the product a perfect five-star rating on Amazon .
One reviewer who used to rely on Botox to minimize the appearance of their wrinkles said this moisturizer replaced their need for the procedure entirely.
