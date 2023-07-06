Read Next: No7’s New Eye Serum Claims to Reverse Signs of Damage Within 4 Weeks of Use
This $9 Firming Collagen Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Have Stopped Getting Botox—Grab It Before It Sells Out Again

Shoppers say their "lines just disappeared."
L'Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer
Courtesy: L'Oreal Paris.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s nice to know that we’re living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn’t be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it’s safe and done by a medical professional!). But for some, going under the knife isn’t in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but glorious when it occurs.

So, we’re overjoyed to say that one of those needles is on sale for 22 percent off. It’s the L’Oreal Paris Collagen Moisturizer . The product previously sold out at Amazon , but is finally back in stock and down to $9. Here’s a bit more about this beloved moisturizer: The day and night cream was generated to feed your skin “intense hydration” that will, according to the brand, “fill in the appearance of lines and wrinkles and helps restore moisture for smoother, plumper skin.”

Now, we know that marketing lingo can be a bit overstated, but reviewers seem to back all of the above claims. In fact, nearly 40,000 shoppers have given the product a perfect five-star rating on Amazon .

L'Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer
Courtesy: L’Oreal Paris.

L'Oreal Paris Collagen Moisturizer

$8.98 (was $11.49)
Buy Now

One reviewer who used to rely on Botox to minimize the appearance of their wrinkles said this moisturizer replaced their need for the procedure entirely.

 
“Dullness gone, just dewy glow that I thought was gone forever,” they wrote.
 
This moisturizer already sold out at Amazon several times before, so don’t wait up to shop the $9 Collagen Moisturizer at Amazon .
