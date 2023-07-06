All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s nice to know that we’re living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn’t be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it’s safe and done by a medical professional!). But for some, going under the knife isn’t in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but glorious when it occurs.

So, we’re overjoyed to say that one of those needles is on sale for 22 percent off. It’s the L’Oreal Paris Collagen Moisturizer . The product previously sold out at Amazon , but is finally back in stock and down to $9. Here’s a bit more about this beloved moisturizer: The day and night cream was generated to feed your skin “intense hydration” that will, according to the brand, “fill in the appearance of lines and wrinkles and helps restore moisture for smoother, plumper skin.”

Now, we know that marketing lingo can be a bit overstated, but reviewers seem to back all of the above claims. In fact, nearly 40,000 shoppers have given the product a perfect five-star rating on Amazon .

One reviewer who used to rely on Botox to minimize the appearance of their wrinkles said this moisturizer replaced their need for the procedure entirely.

“I absolutely recommend it, as the line (railroad-track deep) in my forehead looks filled in in the middle (not either end), but looks so much better [without] Botox, which I have had but no more,” they wrote. These wow-worthy effects make sense, especially for aging skin. It’s believed that up to 1 percent of our body’s collagen can be lost every year after you turn 40. Experts believe that adding a product into your routine with this skin-plumping protein could help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines (but to be clear, these nourishing products won’t help your body build back this lost collagen). One 60-year-old shopper called the L’Oreal essential “the most effective moisturizer ever,” adding that upon application, their skin “sucked it in and the lines just disappeared .”