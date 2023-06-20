All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you know Jennifer Aniston for taking on main character roles in ‘Friends’ and ‘The Morning Show’, then you also know that she is a beauty icon. And, honestly, icon is kind of an understatement. We can’t figure out how she has managed to somehow not age one bit. How, Jen, how??

Thankfully, eagle-eye fans were quick to spot some of the hero products Jen uses to prep before her TV gigs. Among the most promising? A Tatcha mask that soothes parched lips and leaves them glistening like a freshly cleaned diamond. Not to mention, it’s 20 percent off ($23.20) during the brand’s friends and family sale, which only happens once a year, might we add. In fact, everything on the site is 20 percent off with the code FRIEND23. The sale runs through June 25, so make sure to check out with the lip mask in your cart before it’s too late.

If the name rings a bell, it’s probably because Tatcha is one of Meghan Markle’s favorite beauty brands. This mask in particular is seriously beloved by the likes of Jen and beyond. In fact, in December 2019, it had a 4,000-person waitlist of devoted stans.

Now, the hero product has a near-perfect 4.7-star rating on Tatcha’s site. Many shoppers praise the mask for healing their dry, chapped lips.

“The best lip mask! It’s so hydrating and plumps your lips,” raved one five-star reviewer. “Feels like silk on my lips. Deeply hydrates and soothes,” wrote another shopper.

Now we understand how Jen achieves a supple pout that never seems to leave the spotlight.

Courtesy of Tatcha.

You might be wondering why the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask has gotten so much hype and if it’s even worth it. We’re here to tell you that it is, and here’s why: It blends together squalane, Japanese peach extract and Japanese camellia oil. These three ingredients join forces to repair, nourish and moisturize your lips. Best of all, the jelly formula plumps your pout and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

One reviewer wrote, “Beautiful product and [an] amazing price!! Leaves my lips feeling plump and soft and does not leave [a] gross residue like other masks! I recommend 100%!!”

Another shopper wrote, “The Kissu Lip Mask relieves dry lips year-round. I have lips that tend toward dryness and often split in the winter but since I started using this product, I have not had any problems with my lips.”

If you’re still not convinced of this product’s superpowers, you simply need to try it for yourself. Shop Tatcha’s entire site for 20 percent off through June 25.