The TikTok-Viral Cleansing Balm That Reviewers Dubbed ‘Witchcraft’ Is Just $15 Ahead of Prime Day

There’s nothing in the world that means more to us than a quality TikTok find. Just this past month alone, users have inspired us to buy a shockingly affordable (and effective) pack of camel toe-preventing thongs and a wrinkle-erasing eye gel—then its dupes because, of course, it sold out. Now, we’re running to the virtual shopping aisle of Juno & Co to buy its cleansing balm , because the TikTok-famous balm is suddenly on sale ahead of Prime Day.

It all started when @rogerwh0 posted a video using the balm. In in, you see just how effective the milky gel can be at removing makeup and sunscreen.

“As someone with combo oily skin, I love how the Clean 10 balm breaks down excess oils and impurities without leaving a greasy feel or stripping the skin,” they said. Months later, the brands hashtag has over 118 million views—the majority of which are for reviews of this product.

Even TikTok sensation @Glamzilla tested this cleanser out for their million-plus followers.

In the minute-long video, you can watch as the beauty guru gently rubs the cleanser in her hands before applying it to her made-up face. As she places pressure on her face, her eye shadow, mascara, and foundation literally drip off her skin. It’s strangely satisfying to watch, tbh.

“It’s actually melting off?” she said of her makeup. “What the heck, I was not expecting this!”

Shoppers on Amazon can’t get enough of the balm, either. Nearly 5,000 shoppers have given it a perfect rating and it’s garnered an average 4.6-star rating thanks to its gentle yet effective capabilities. Plus, right now it’s on sale for just $15 .

“I have some pretty awful eczema and I have very sensitive skin so finding a good makeup remover that was also affordable was almost impossible. Then I found this and I am in love!” wrote one reviewer who called it “uh-freakin-mazing.” They added: “I use this all the time and a little goes a long way! I was using a different cleansing balm and there was a huge difference between these two! The Juno and Co cleansing balm is very smooth, melts easy, actually gets all the makeup off, and doesn’t leave my skin greasy like almost everything else. If you’re on the fence… BUY IT!”

Another wrote that they were hesitant to even leave a review, better yet tell other people about the incredible balm, because they were scared if everyone found out about it, it’d sell out.

“Witchcraft,” one reviewer wrote. “I’m hugely skeptical of hyped products and this was no exception. I don’t like oil cleansers because they are hard to remove (double cleanse) and so they dry out my already sensitive skin, but I also have trouble with removing waterproof makeup like mascara and lip inks like Maybe Kline’s Super Stay. This, ladies and gents, melted my makeup off super quick AND washed off in this sudsy manner that I DIDN’T need to double cleanse. It left my skin really soft and hydrated and CLEAN! Like what?!”

This melting effect is all thanks to the oil-based cleanser’s 10 ingredients , which include vitamin-rich Japanese Barley Magic, Vitamin E, and orange peel oil. Per the brand, these enriching ingredients combine to brighten skin, reduce dark spots, and cleanse without stripping away any essential natural oils from your face.

Don’t let the idea of an oil-based cleanser scare you, especially if you have oily or acne-prone skin. A general rule of thumb in the skincare industry is that the dryer your skin is, the thicker the oil it’ll produce. So, when you cleanse it with oils and hydration, it will produce less of this acne-causing oil.

“Works like a magic eraser for makeup,” wrote one reviewer. “It melts in your hands, applies like satin, removes all makeup, including waterproof mascara, with no effort. No tugging or pulling on skin, gentle and moisturizing. Leaves skin super soft.”

A soothing cleanser that takes all of your makeup off without stripping your skin? Sign us up. Shop the $15 skincare essential on sale before, like everything else beloved on TikTok, it sells out.