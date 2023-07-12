This Hydrating Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Call It The ‘Fountain Of Youth’—Grab It on Sale For 25% Off

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I can’t tell you the exact place, but somewhere online the other day I saw a meme about putting all of your hope into your moisturizer. As in, hoping that it can transform your skin—get rid of any acne, signs of aging, smooth out dry patches, all the things—instantly. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a magic moisturizer out there (though there are some really incredible face lotions available). But, there is such thing as Tula’s 24-7 Day & Night Cream , a product that’s just about as mystical as can be, according to shoppers.

The repairing lotion uses the power of probiotic and prebiotic extracts to minimize the appearance of redness and irritation, while also ensuring that your skin looks and feels healthy. But what stands out to users the most isn’t the incredible soothing components, but the anti-aging ones. In fact, reviewers have gone so far as to say that the moisturizer itself is “the fountain of youth.”

“Thank you, Tula, for giving me back my youthful skin,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Feel years younger and have no more redness in my face. I have been using Tula for over two years and can’t believe what a difference it has made.”

Shop this anti-aging cream for less during the Amazon Prime Day, where it’s 25 percent off, no code needed.

Maybe the anti-aging effects stem from the squalane (not squalene), a hydrating plant-sourced and nutrient-building substance, included in every batch. Reviewers say this nourishing formula not only heals skin but gives it a “natural, hydrated glow” in just a few dabs.

“I’ve got more compliments on my skin since I’ve been using this product,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I can definitely tell a visible difference.”

For best use, as the last step of your morning and nighttime skincare routines. After just a week of use, you can expect to see less dull-looking and more hydrated skin. Per a study conducted by Tula, 96 percent of users said the moisturizer doesn’t lead to breakouts and 93 percent said their skin feels more firm after six weeks of use.

The formula also excludes any harmful irritants, such as parabens, phthalates and formaldehyde, that are unfortunately commonplace in many beauty products.

Now, excuse me while I go off to try and track down that meme creator to tell them all about this all-in-one moisturizer.