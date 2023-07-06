This $23 Eye Cream Went Viral On TikTok For Its Line-Smoothing Properties

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I’m been writing about beauty for a decade so when a product goes viral online, it’s very rare that I’ve never heard of it. But that’s the case with the LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream going viral on TikTok. I’m not familiar with the hydrating cream that has almost a five-star rating and more than 31,000 reviews overall. Not only is it blowing up on Amazon, TikToker @buffalotrinket3 gave us the scoop on her new favorite find and the video is going viral. I’m intrigued.

LilyAna Naturals is a cruelty-free, vegan, “clean” beauty skincare brand based in a small town in Mississippi. Founders and siblings Retta Abraham and Menna Samaha named their brand after the daughters of the Directors of Manufacturing Operations, so the small team I definitely like family. They make retinol, face cream, vitamin C and more products that are free from parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES and gluten.

LilyAna Naturals.

After TikToker @buffalotrinket3 newest makeup tutorial got some traction, followers commented how smooth her skin is, especially around her under-eye area. That’s when she told us she was looking for a more affordable eye cream option and was drawn to the large size of LilyAna Naturals. And she was shook to find out how well it worked. This video is actually from back in January but is popping back up thanks to other TikTokers finding it and purchasing the eye cream for themselves.

“Like I said, I’m 40, so the last 10 or 15 years, I’ve been putting this eye cream on the back of this hand and then applying to my under eyes and then putting it on as hand cream because I live in the desert,” she says. “I mean, I don’t really have crow’s feet. Just saying!” She holds up both her hands to show us how one is much smoother than the other.

“Imagine when I noticed this,” she continues. “I’m not trying to fool you there. So, this is your sign. Apply your eye cream.” OK, I’m sold. Grab it for $23 at Amazon .