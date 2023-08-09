These Affordable Perfumes Are Almost Exact Dupes For Tom Ford’s Alluring Lost Cherry Fragrance

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As one of Tom Ford’s newest fragrances in his Private Blend collection, Lost Cherry has certainly amassed quite the cult following in a relatively short period of time. The warm and spicy scent has a candy-like sweetness to it, yet the notes of tobacco create a dynamic, more sophisticated aroma—it’s anything but juvenile. The price, too, of course, is also not suited for youth. At about $350 a pop, falling in love with Tom Ford’s alluring Lost Cherry scent is a pricey love affair to get hooked on, and because the fragrance profile is so intricate and nuanced, finding a Lost Cherry dupe that doesn’t smell cheap or overly fruit-forward is most definitely not an easy feat.

The sweet fragrance features top notes of Black Cherry Accord, Bitter Almond, Griotte Sirup Scenttrek® and Rose Absolute Orpur,® and Tom Ford describes the fragrance in the following poetic description, “Like the plump fruit waiting to be eaten, Lost Cherry is powerful and insatiable. Notes of Cherry Liqueur and a touch of bitter almond drip into its heart, glossing it with candy-like gleam.”

Frankly, I couldn’t have described it better myself. While my favorite Tom Ford fragrance is—and will always be—the iconic Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum, I recently ordered a sample bottle ( I got mine on eBay from a trusted and top-rated seller) of Lost Cherry to see if it could be duped. It’s definitely sweet, but rather than being headache-inducing, it’s sultry—which is thanks in part to the sandalwood notes that balance out the sweetness gracefully. If I had to describe it in three words, I’d say it smells like sex and candy (and yes, I am borrowing that from that one well-known Marcy Playground song by the same name).

Courtesy of Tom Ford.

Tom Ford Private Blend Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum

While you used to be able to find smaller sizes starting at $95, right now the most affordable I can find is the standard, 1-ounce bottle, which goes for $250.

Source: Target

Fine’ry Not Another Cherry Perfume

A combination of wild cherry, Turkish rose, and almond amaretto has this scent pegged for a Tom Ford Lost Cherry dupe, and @chloelynneats concurs, claiming “they’re cousins that get along very well.” This is from the Target-exclusive brand Fine’ry, which means you’ll pay Target prices for it (*erupts in a cheer*). You can pick it up for just $34.49.

Courtesy of Alexandria Fragrances.

Alexandria Fragrances Fructus Virginis

With a little research and help from some eagle-eyed Redditors, I stumbled across this Lost Cherry alternative, which features top notes that are almost identical to Tom Ford’s: Black Cherry, Bitter Almond, and Cherry Liqueur. I would say it’s about 90 percent similar to its $350 counterpart, and definitely smells as luxurious. It also comes in a solid perfume version, which is only about $30 instead of $50. The shop is currently taking a break to fulfill current orders, but they’ll be back and open to shoppers soon if you have your eye on it.