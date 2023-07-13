All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Although it’s still hot AF here in Los Angeles, and will be for the next few months, I’m dreaming about east coast fall and all that brings—including Halloween. Luckily, Bath & Body Works dropped its Halloween 2023 goods already so we can whet our appetite for the spooky season. Knowing the retailer, this is just the beginning of its skeleton- and vampire-themed goods. And they will sell out, as the holiday collections tend to do. So you’ll want to scoop up these new products now before they’re gone for good.

As always with Bath & Body Works launches, there are single and 3-wick candles, Wallflower fragrance plugs, hand soap and candle holders. This time, each is seriously extra so we’ve got a Skull Soap Holder, a Haunted House Wallflower Fragrance Plug, and Pumpkin 3-Wick Candle Holder. Plus, the fan-fave scent Vampire Blood is back in everything from hand soap to body mist to bath bombs and lip gloss. (Yes, lip gloss!)

There’s a lot to choose from here. But to get you started, we rounded up a few of our favorite Halloween items from this year that are sure to go fast and we’ll update you with fall-ready items soon. Shop them all when the collection launches on July 24. Note: if you’re a Bath & Body Works loyalty member, you can get early access to shop Halloween for one-day only on July 14.

Image: Bath & Body Works.

Skull Wallflower Fragrance Plug

Image: Bath & Body Works.

Pumpkin Soap Holder

Image: Bath & Body Works.

Snake Soap Holder

Image: Bath & Body Works.

Everlasting Magic 3-Wick Candle

Image: Bath & Body Works.

Skull 3-Wick Candle Holder

Image: Bath & Body Works.

Spellbinding Sweets Foaming Hand Soap

Image: Bath & Body Works.

Skull Soap Holder

Image: Bath & Body Works.

Midnight Spell Shower Gel