Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale Is Now Up to 75% Off (Candles Included!)

Bath and Body Works’ semi-annual sale is back, just in time for summer scents. I think summer gets a bad wrap for indulging in candles and fragrances for the home. Just because you’re probably spending more time outside than indoors cozying up on the couch, doesn’t mean you should skip lighting a relaxing candle at bedtime or the joy of opening the door to your apartment and getting hit with a waft of fruity summer scents.

This year, I’m completely and utterly obsessed with the sweet tea and lemonade scent. After all, I am a Texan who grew up gulping sweet tea like it was water (RIP to my insides). Even though I find this drink way too sweet to enjoy today, there’s something about the perfect blend of tea, lemons and crystalized sugar in this fragrance combination that has me totally hooked on nostalgic vibes.

The semi-annual sale begins at 6 PM on June 2, 2023 for rewards members (early access!), and begins for everyone on June 3, 2023. You can shop three-wick candles for $10.95, single-wick candles for $5.75, hand soaps and sanitizers for 50 percent off, men’s body care for $5.95 and (my favorite!) Wallflower fragrances for just $3.50. Stock up now because this sale only happens for a limited time.

Sweet Tea and Lemonade 3-Wick Candle

Of course I had to start with this scented candle. It seriously smells like my childhood and I can’t get enough.

Juniper Breeze Shower Gel

The Juniper Breeze scent is back in stock by popular demand. Let it transform you in the shower with notes of green apple, blue jasmine and of course, juniper.

Beach Weather 3-Wick Candle

Can’t get away on a beach vacation this summer? Just light this baby up, close your eyes, and let the scent take you there.

Cucumber Melon 3-Wick Candle

Ring ring ring… Yes, it’s your childhood calling! This iconic scent is back in stores just in time for the semi-annual sale.

Sunshine & Lemons Gentle Foaming Hand Soap

With fragrance notes of yuzu, grapefruit and sun rays.