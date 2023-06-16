10 Black-Owned Skincare Brands For Your Best Complexion Yet

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When just over 2 percent of VC funding is given to women, it’s important to shop woman-owned brands to show the market that they can sell out their goods. This goes for Black-owned brands, too. According to Faces of Founders, in 2018 only 1 percent of the founders who raised equity financing were Black and 1.8 percent were Latinx. Eek. That’s why it’s especially important to support Black-owned skincare brands when you’re stocking up on your favorite serums, cleansers and moisturizers.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite Black-owned skincare brands, though this is of course not a comprehensive list. There are many more to be tested and added. This list will get you started and make you obsessed with plant-based face masks, vitamin C serum, skin and body oil, luxe razors and so much more.

Happy shopping!

Image: Courtesy of Golde.

Golde

Brooklyn-based founder Trinity Mouzon is the youngest Black woman to launch a line in Sephora. Her supplements (such as a Tumeric Tonic) are ultra-popular but we can’t get enough of her edible face masks. With ingredients including chlorella, spirulina and mango juice, she proves natural, plant-based products can be super effective.

Image: Black Girl Sunscreen.

Black Girl Sunscreen

Shontay Lundy, the founder of Black Girl Sunscreen, is changing the game when it comes to sunscreen for people of color. She launched the line to dispel the myth that people with dark skin don’t get skin cancer or sunburn. Her ultra-sheer (meaning, no white cast ever), fragrance-free sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF 30 is such a hit, it got picked up by Target.

Image: Oui the People.

Oui the People

Founder Karen Young launched her brand with a luxe razor for sensitive skin and since has moved on to body products. Everything down to the recyclable and reusable glass bottles and the biodegrade bikini line sheet masks are thought out to reduce waste.

Image: Mary Louise Cosmetics.

Mary Louise Cosmetics

Akilah Releford launched her skincare brand while in college with $200. She named it after her paternal and maternal grandmothers, who passed down their DIY beauty secrets. The vegan brand has blown up and even recently opened a store in Inglewood, CA. Shop her serums, face masks, body butters and soaps.

Sephora.

Shani Darden

Celebrity esthetician Shani Darden has been making her own skincare since she was a child to deal with rashes on her skin. Now, she has a full line of hydrating, repairing and nourishing skincare that doesn’t clog your pores.

Image: Beneath Your Mask.

Beneath Your Mask

No, founder Dana Jackson didn’t create this natural skincare brand to help heal your skin under a face mask. (Though, it can do that, too.) Instead, it’s all about letting your guard down and removing your so-called mask. After almost dying from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Jackson created skincare to help repair her damaged skin. Her body scrub, skin and hair serum and skin lotions are a must for anyone with dry skin.

Image: Hyper Skin.

Hyper Skin

New York-based Desiree Verdejo was pregnant and dealing with hyperpigmentation and acne marks from hormonal breakouts. She launched this serum with 15 percent vitamin C and E, bearberry, turmeric, kojic acid and a blend of fruit enzymes to help brighten dark marks to great success.

Image: Base Butter.

Base Butter

Founder She’Neil Johnson created this aloe vera-based moisturizer to help balance her skin while dealing with hormonal breakouts. It’s so popular, it was on backorder but now it’s available at Target. Phew.

Image: Rosen Skincare.

Rosen

This well-rounded skincare brand was made for people of color who deal with things like hyperpigmentation and acne scars. The exfoliating Smooth Jelly Mask is a standout product but you can’t go wrong with anything in the line.

Image: Relevant.

Relevant

Thirteen Lune founder Nyakio Grieco launched her own skincare brand full of stellar products to keep breakouts and dark spots at bay. She recently rolled out fragrance, too.