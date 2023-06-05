The Absolute Best Skincare Brands You Can Get at Target Including New & Exclusive Drops

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It used to be that a Target run consisted of grabbing toilet paper, laundry detergent and some snacks. Then, you’d run to Sephora to stock up on skincare. Well, not anymore. Now, the best Target skincare includes dermatologist-recommend products, clean beauty, vegan and sustainable goods. There are also products with a serious percentage of active ingredients, such as AHAs and BHAs, to banish breakouts and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Yes, all at Target.

Of course, this isn’t a comprehensive list of brands to shop at Target. The beauty aisles (including virtual ones) are stock full. But these are some of the items we full-heartedly stand behind. We’ve tested them, chatted with their biggest fans and checked out the ingredient list. There’s a reason these all have 4.5-5 star reviews on Target’s website. They’re that good.

Update your skincare routine with ceramide-infused cleansers, exfoliating facial peels, vitamin C serum, lightweight lotion and hydrating eye creams. Then, of course, don’t skip on the Ulta Beauty products now available at Target.

Courtesy of Target.

Indeed Labs

If you haven’t read my review on this muscle relaxing anti-wrinkle serum, you’re about to discover your new fav product. Seriously, the Snoxin serum is made with biomimetic peptide that actually works to reduce the movement of your facial muscles after you apply it. Indeed also has skin blurring creams for perfect makeup application and vitamin C brightening drops for under $25

Courtesy of Target.

Current State

Current State comes to Target from Holifrog founder Emily Parr, who believes a one-size-fits-all daily routine doesn’t work because the “current state” of your skin is constantly changing. Each of the nine products in the line are all under $22, like this peptide and caffeine eye cream.

Image: Golde.

Golde

You’ve probably seen this clean beauty brand’s supplements at Target. Those are great but don’t sleep on the skincare. The superfood face masks come in powder form and when you add water, turn into gentle masks or cleansers for all skin types. Choose Clean Greens Superfood Face Mask for clarifying and purifying and Papaya Bright for brightening and exfoliating.

Target.

Byoma

This barrier-boosting skincare brand was created by Marc Elrick, CEO and founder of Future Beauty Labs (best known for Tan-Luxe and Isle of Paradise). The line promises to strengthen the skin — not strip it, even when it’s fighting breakouts and/or fine lines. Shop brightening, hydrating and clarifying face serums, mists, creams and more, all at Target and under $20.

Target.

GlowRx

GlowRx is one of Target’s exclusive new Black-owned brands and one we’re most stoked about. It was founded by Dr. Lorraine Beraho, who set out to redefine “good skin.” Her products contain ethical, sustainably sourced vegan ingredients and mild botanicals that nourish your skin for that healthy skin glow. Look for gentle cleansers, vitamin C-infused serum, face oils, charcoal masks and more.

Target.

Pure Culture Beauty

This unique skincare brand was founded by two beauty veterans: Victor Casale and Joy Chen. Their products tackle common skin concerns including wrinkles, elasticity, dullness, irritation and inflammation. The at-home skin test is conducted via strips held to the face to measure the pH of the skin, a skin condition test measures the oiliness and online questions help solidify your results. It’s a new kind of custom skincare you can do right at home.

Target.

Skinsei

It’s all about custom skincare these days. Just ask Valentina Ciobanu, global brand Vice President at Unilever. She pitched the idea for Skinsei and the company launched it in 2019. Its mission? To provide a skincare routine that takes into account the impact nutrition, sleep, exercise and environment have on the skin. You can buy the diagnostic kit for the most specialized skincare or just go ahead and shop the brand’s most popular products at Target.

Photo: Versed Skin.

Versed

This affordable, exclusive-to-Target skincare brand has become fan-favorite in recent years, hawking anti-aging night cream, gentle retinol serum and more, including this best-selling dark spot-lightening toner.

Naturium.

Naturium

Another fan-favorite skincare brand is Naturium from beauty content creator Susan Yara. The affordable line is often compared to The Ordinary due to its straightforward, ingredient-focused approach without all the confusing marketing jargon. We especially like the brand’s vitamin C, niacinamide and retinol serums.

Sweet Chef

The team behind Glow Recipe blessed us with another Korean-made skincare brand. This one is formulated with vitamins and veggies to address a variety of skin concerns in the most gentle way possible. Shop a super food oil and overnight lip treatment with sugarcane.

Cocokind

Priscilla Tsai founded Cocokind after struggling with her sensitive skin. She launched the brand to provide “highly effective but gentle formulas” with “fair prices based on what’s inside the bottle.” Cocokind makes pretty much anything you could need in your skincare routine, including a milk cleanser, tumeric-infused spot treatment for congestion and even a brand-new SPF.

Target.

Pacifica

Brook Harvey-Taylor is the founder of this vegan and cruelty-free skincare brand that’s a favorite at Target for its effective skincare at an affordable price. Pacifica hawks acne dots and under-eye masks (to name a few), as well as haircare, body products and makeup.

Pixi.

Pixi

You know Pixi for its cult-fave exfoliating toner, but don’t sleep on the brand’s de-puffing eye patches, vitamin C serum and even makeup.