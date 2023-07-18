All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cleansing the skin thoroughly is an integral step in most skincare routines, but if you have super sensitive skin, it can be a major challenge to get a deep clean without leaving the skin prone to breakouts, irritated or stripped of its natural oils. Finding the best cleanser for sensitive skin is no easy feat, and if you suffer from uncommon skin conditions, you already know that it can be a downright painful game of trial and error (and plenty of irritation, to be sure) before finding the one.

Fortunately, there are plenty of affordable, over-the-counter face washes approved by dermatologists that are gentle enough for highly-reactive and extra-dry skin types. These hydrating formulas are free of some of the most common triggers for flare-ups and overall inflammation, including a slew of chemicals, harsh preservatives, and irritating fragrances, like lanolin, parabens, synthetic dyes and yes, even formaldehyde (sadly, some skincare products actually really do contain the toxic stuff).

In addition to being gentle enough to not cause a reaction, these nourishing cleansers are also infused with calming ingredients that can actually help soothe irritation, calm redness and restore proper pH and moisture levels in the skin rather than leaving you dry, tight and flaky. Stripping your skin when you wash your face at night is one of the easiest ways to cause dryness, flakes and the formation of premature fine lines, so it’s important to choose a formula that isn’t harsh and laden with things you can’t even begin to pronounce.

Luckily, we did all the research for you and found the 7 best cleansers to give your skin instant relief. All of the below encourage a healthier skin barrier, prolonged hydration and minimized daily irritation with every wash.

Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser

This gentle cleanser is completely free of all of the common eczema-triggering and irritating ingredients and preservatives, including lanolin, parabns, or fragrance.

This extra-gentle gel face wash soothes and cleanses the skin without stripping it of natural oil. This face wash is excellent for normal, dry, and sensitive skin types.

CeraVe is known for keeping its formulas simple but effective. Each of the brand’s products is made with three essential ceramides that help maintain a healthy skin barrier. This creamy cleanser is super moisturizing thanks to its hyaluronic acid and ultra calming thanks to its niacinamide. Get 24 hours of hydration with this non-foaming face wash. It’s also certified by the National Eczema Association, so you know it’s suitable for sensitive skin.

This soothing cleanser is tailor-made for all skin types, but works especially well with dry and sensitive skin. It’s hypoallergenic, pH-balanced and fragrance-free, meaning that it won’t be upsetting your skin’s delicate ecosystem. The dermatologist-recommended cleanser doesn’t leave behind any clogging residue, but still hydrates your skin while getting rid of dirt and makeup. It won’t leave you with dry, flaky and irritated skin like other harsh cleansers.

If you want your skin to feel clean and elastic all day long, you should check out this cleansing gel. Boasting no soap, oil or parabens, this hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic cleanser has the powerhouse hyaluronic acid for hydrating your skin. Although it lands in your hand as gel, it becomes a silky lather that works hard to remove dirt, oil and make-up. This is made for all skin types, and is also available at Amazon .

Avene has a whole line of skincare products geared towards those with hypersensitive skin types. This Extremely Gentle Cleanser consists of a no-rinse gel that “removes make-up, dirt and oil from face, eyes and lips while soothing and calming skin.

Tula has a range of formulations that will suit your sensitive skin needs, but the super clam Gentle Sensitive Cleansing Milk should be top of your list. The fragrance-free, non-comedogenic milky cleanser effortlessly melts away makeup and nourishes the skin without overdrying thanks to ingredients like colloidal oatmeal (a must-try for eczema), aloe, ginger and cucumber.