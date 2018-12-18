Skin-Care Trends in 2019 May Mark the End of 10-Step Routines

We find it hard to imagine nixing any products from our daily regimen, but if 2019 skin-care trends are any indication, we’ll be seeing just that in the coming months.

According to dermatologist Dr. Melissa Levin, whereas this year marked a peak in hair growth, overly extensive routines and body positive-inspired care, the New Year will be all about going back to basics. If you’re a product junkie, brace yourselves, because at least one of these trends are sure to take you out of your comfort zone.

Simplified Routines

The skin-care industry is heavily influenced by Korean beauty trends, which often emphasize dedicating a product to every one of your concerns. For instance, while you may swear by the widely accepted cleanser-toner-moisturizer combo, there’s also the addition of cleansing balms and oils before your cleanser, eye creams before your toner, and serums for a variety of concerns before you finally apply moisturizer or night cream.

It all adds up pretty quickly, and eventually, you’re spending upwards of 30 minutes on your face alone. Understandably, an extensive routine may also translate as self-care—especially since it forces you to put the phone down—but it also has its downsides.

“I’ve been seeing more and more patients develop irritation, worsening acne and rosacea after using a complicated skin-care routine with multiple steps,” says Dr. Levin.

For that reason, she thinks “more people will continue to move away from a 10-plus step beauty routine for a more simplified routine with gentle, no-fuss products and then active products that are specific for their skin conditions,” she says. This may include an uptick in personalized skin care, since most brands—such as Proven—emphasize the benefits of downsizing and using just two to three products at a time.

Expect active treatments for specific skin concerns to also grow in popularity. For instance, Dr. Levin cites microneedling as a frequently requested procedure since it quickly improves skin texture.

Body Focus

And while our face focus is predicted to simplify, Dr. Levin thinks treatments focused on the body will increase. For instance, in 2018 “dermatologists saw a huge rise in options for hair rejuvenation beyond medical therapies.” This included the effectiveness of PRP, short for platelet-rich plasma, to enhance hair growth.

But come 2019, non-invasive alternatives to plastic surgery will take center stage. “CoolSculpting continues to be widely popular, but while we used to look at CoolSculpting for discrete areas of fat, we are now using CoolSculpting as a body sculpting procedure with a combination approach,” she says.

This means that in addition to the well-known treatment, which crystallizes (freezes) fat cells until they are processed and eliminated by the body, men and women are adding supplemental remedies that deliver more dramatic results from head to toe, instead of just one body part.

They may include Kybella, an FDA-approved injectable that removes fat from the under-chin area, the skin-tightening Ultherapy or Sculptra Aesthetic, another injectable that stimulates collagen production.

In addition to body treatments that require professional application, topical body products, such as scrubs and AHA-infused moisturizers will also gain real estate on your vanity.

Science-Driven Products

Lastly, while all-natural brands and do-it-yourself skin-care methods have been the response to a need for more transparency, an expected rise in science-driven products will be a response to a more body-positive industry.

“I find patients more open to embrace that they are dealing with acne, rather than hiding it, were inspired by other patients and notable celebrities who are candor about their experiences.”

This shift will be inclusive of over-the-top products like peptides for elasticity or prepping before laser routines, as well as in-office procedures.