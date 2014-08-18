A Dermatologist Explains How to Transition Your Skin Care For Fall

Hard as it may be to believe, fall is just around the corner, and just as our wardrobes and weekend plans will transition with the change in weather, our skin care routine should do the same. With less time in the sun and in higher temperatures (which typically causes a decrease in sweat and oil production), taking some time to shift our skin care regimen can mean a huge difference in our skin’s health.

What exactly should we be changing in this transitional time, though? Should we use less SPF now that we’re not hanging at the beach? Do we need to switch from a lotion to a cream? For the answers to all of our questions, we turned to Dr. Debra Jaliman, a board-certified dermatologist, who explains everything below!

Which kinds of products should we phase out, and which kinds should we phase in when the fall weather begins?

Dr. Debra Jaliman: When the weather changes it’s a good idea to change your cleanser. Change from an exfoliating cleanser to a mild cleanser. You can also change from a serum to a lightweight lotion or cream for your sunscreen and anti-aging products.

Are there certain formulas that work better in the fall as opposed to the summer?

Fall is a good time to start a retinol, such as RoC® Retinol Correxxion® Deep Wrinkle Daily Moisturizer, because the sun isn’t as strong.

In terms of SPF in makeup, can you use less in the fall than you would in the summer?

I think it’s good to use an SPF 30 sunscreen all year round. Choose a broad-spectrum one that blocks UVA as well is UVB rays, such as AVEENO® Protect + Hydrate® SPF 30.

What are some of the most common skin care issues that come up with the weather transition, and how can we tackle them?

After the summer people really need to exfoliate well. I’m a big fan of sonic cleansing systems for exfoliation. Otherwise pads impregnated with glycolic acid, lactic acid or salicylic acid are good for exfoliation. Often times they see a lot of discoloration in their face so they need to improve the pigment. This can be done with skin bleaches containing hydroquinone. Niacinamide is another good ingredient to look for.

What are three of the worst key ingredients to avoid in skin care products?

I think it’s good to always avoid products with fragrance. It can cause unnecessary allergic reactions. I don’t like mineral oil either. Sodium laurel sulfate is another ingredient I would avoid. It makes products foam, but it can be very drying.