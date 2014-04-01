Change Up Your Skin Care Routine for Spring With This Guide

As winter gets further and further in our rear view mirror, it becomes necessary to go through a bit of a beauty overhaul. We switch to lighter makeup, hair, and nail colors, but we sometimes neglect our skin. After months of harsh weather, our skin is in dire need of a beauty revamp. The question is: Which products should we be using and which should we be avoiding? Below are a few guidelines on how to change up your skin care for spring.

Moisturizer: After some very drying weather, we need to rebuild our skin and replenish the moisture that was lost. What exactly do you need to look for in a moisturizer? Keep an eye out for products that double as a moisturizer and a skin protectant. Sunflower oil and vitamin E work as emollients that trapsmoisture inside skin cells, plus they keep the skin hydrated. Look out for alpha hydroxy and beta hydroxy acids, which help replenish dry skin. Another moisturizer must-have is glycolic acid, which works to gently to remove dead skin cells and leave you with glowing skin.

Exfoliate vs. Cleanse: Sometimes we feel like we have to give up one for the other as the season changes, but luckily, that’s not the case. Exfoliating works to help rid your skin of any dry, rough layers left over from the winter. When you’re looking for the best scrub, avoid walnut shells or apricot pits, which are rougher exfoliants and can therefore irritate or tear the skin. Instead look for ingredients like brown sugar, or scrubs that contain beta hydroxy acids. Where exfoliating should really only happen once or twice a week, cleansing should ideally happen twice a day (morning and night). Using a mild, unscented cleanser will help to ensure your skin won’t be irritated.

Don’t Forger The SPF: SPF is a must-have year-round, but now that the weather is warmer, we’ll all likely be outside more and therefore, there’s more of an emphasis on sunscreen. Make sure you know which works for your face and which for the rest of your body, because sometimes the formula for your body can cause the skin on your face to break out. Always keep an eye out for non-chemical sunscreens with ingredients like titanium dioxide and/or zinc oxide, as these do not react with skin the way more harsh chemicals do.

Image via Moment Images/Getty Images