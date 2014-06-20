Are You In a Skin Care Rut? Look Out for These Signs

Our bodies (and our skin) are constantly changing. As we get older, gain or lose weight, change our diet, or even experience a change in seasons or environment, everything has an impact on our skin. However, many of us maintain an unchanged skin care routine, even when our skin itself is changing. Your skin may be in a rut, and that has to end! Below are the signs you’re in a skin care rut — and how to bust out of it right now.

Your skin no longer has a healthy glow.

If you look in the mirror and your skin looks dull, it’s time to change things up. Maybe use a different exfoliant (or start using one to begin with) as this will eliminate excess dead skin cells which will allow your healthy skin to shine through, suggests Gabriela Santana-Blackburn, Executive Director of Esthetics and Teacher Training at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture.

Your pores are not clear (they are clogged) and you get oily skin.

You may want to try using products that contain salicylic acid. “Salicylic acid is a lipophillic acid, meaning it loves oil. It goes after the oil on the skin and in the clogged pores and breaks it down,” says Santana-Blackburn.

Does your skin seem dry in the winter and oily in the summer?

Or vice-versa? If your skin is changing with the seasons, why not change what you put on your face? We’d never wear our winter coat in August, so it makes sense to switch up heavy creams for light moisturizers (and the like) from winter to summer.

You are using skincare products you used 10 years ago.

When was the last time you re-evaluated your skin care regime and shook things up a bit? As we age, our skin type may change. The skin naturally produces less sebum, is prone to hyperpigmentation and becomes less hydrated, says Dr. Roshini Raj, a celebrity doctor, women’s health expert and Co-founder of TULA. While your regular skin care routine may have worked perfectly well for you in the past, today it’s time to reevaluate your skin and possibly switch to more potent, nourishing formulas that target dehydration and dark spots.

You keep slathering moisturizer on but your skin feels tight, thirsty or dry.

This is a sign that your moisturizer is inappropriate for your skin type or that cream or lotion isn’t jam packed with the right hydrating ingredients, says Liliana Aranda of FACES Mobile Spa, an esthetician, certified in oncology esthetics.

You can’t remember the last time you cleaned out your beauty stash.

Cleaning out your makeup drawer and getting organized is an ideal way to embrace the “out with the old and in with the new” saying. Get rid of anything that’s been sticking around for a while and use the opportunity to upgrade to some new skin treats.

Your eye cream leaves your under eye area dry the next day.

Possibly lacking the nutrients, the delicate eye area needs to plump up and fight wrinkles (vitamins, hyaluronic acid, etc.).

Your serums “do nothing” on your skin.

Paying big bucks for a caviar serum with sea minerals sounds exotic but those ingredients may do absolutely nothing for your particular skin type. Time to find more skin-appropriate ingredients, says Aranda.