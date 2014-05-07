Secret Beauty Ingredient: Lime

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.



We all know citrus is the fruit of the summer, but when we’re so busy eating fruit salad, we sometimes forget that they can be just as beneficial to our beauty routines. Packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and citric acid, limes are an excellent ingredient to have in your skin care products. These properties work to lighten dark spots, tone skin, make your complexion glow, prevent wrinkles, and more.

Above, we’ve rounded up our favorite beauty products with limes so you can start seeing the benefits of the fruit. Even if there may be a shortage on fresh limes right now, you can still take advantage of the ones bottled up in your beauty products. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us which products you’ll be trying in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

The Where, What, and How of Applying Sunscreen

Your Excuse to Not Wear SPF on Your Face Ends With These Sunscreens

Natural Ways to Boost Your Energy Levels — Without the Coffee