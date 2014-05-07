Secret Beauty Ingredient: Lime

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
We all know citrus is the fruit of the summer, but when we’re so busy eating fruit salad, we sometimes forget that they can be just as beneficial to our beauty routines. Packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and citric acid, limes are an excellent ingredient to have in your skin care products. These properties work to lighten dark spots, tone skin, make your complexion glow, prevent wrinkles, and more.
Above, we’ve rounded up our favorite beauty products with limes so you can start seeing the benefits of the fruit. Even if there may be a shortage on fresh limes right now, you can still take advantage of the ones bottled up in your beauty products. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us which products you’ll be trying in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
The Where, What, and How of Applying Sunscreen
Your Excuse to Not Wear SPF on Your Face Ends With These Sunscreens
Natural Ways to Boost Your Energy Levels — Without the Coffee
A light formula that's absorbed into the skin quickly, this shea butter cream with zesty lime is the perfect pick-me-up for summer skin.
L'Occitane Shea Butter Ultra Soft Cream, $24, Loccitane.com
If you've ever had lychee, you know how hydrating the fruit is. It's even better in lotion form, and this option from Fresh is a stand by in our cabinet.
Fresh SugarBath Lychee Body Lotion, $22.50, Sephora.com
Remove makeup and bacteria left behind on your skin with this hypoallergenic cleanser from Elemis, which leaves your skin feeling soothed and pure.
Elemis Balancing Lime Blossom Cleanser, $36, Beauty.com
A body cream that feels lighter than air, Origin's Ginger Souffle wraps your skin in hydration and leaves you with an invigorating scent.
Origins Ginger Souffle Whipped Body Cream, $31, Sephora.com
Formulated for dry, sensitive, or normal skin, this face toner tightens up your skin and evens out tone all at the same time.
Givenchy Tone It Tender Moisturizing Lotion, $34, Sephora.com
Wake up your senses and work to fight signs of aging with this facial cleanser from Peter Thomas Roth that has lime, grapefruit, lemon, and a whole slew of other ingredients your skin will love.
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, $35, Sephora.com
Diminish lines and fine wrinkles on your face with this super indulgent night cream from Caudalie. It works to support collagen production and stop glycation, which helps to stop aging at the source.
Caudalie Vinexpert Night Infusion Night Cream, $75, Sephora.com
Exfoliate your skin to its softest, supplest state ever with this body scrub from Soap & Glory. Not only does it leave your skin in tip top condition, it also smells amazing, so it can't be beat.
Soap & Glory Sugar Crush Body Scrub, $25, Sephora.com