8 Amazing Dermatologist-Developed Skin Care Products

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But when it comes to our skin, we’re not so sure we want to keep the dermatologist away! We’ve tried out a lot of dermatologist-created skin care products, and some are absolutely worth writing home about.
Above, we’ve pulled together our favorite dermatologist-created skin care products that target every kind of skin concern. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!
If you're seeking smoother skin — minus irritation — this trio of ingredients (alicylic acid, lactic acid, and glycolic acid) gently exfoliate and polish away dullness.
MURAD AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $36, Sephora.com
We've long been obsessed with this (TSA-friendly) self tanner. Each individually wrapped "glow pad" exfoliates, contains active Vitamin D, and creates a beautiful glow that will convince people you've been out in the sun. Without all the inherent dangers, that is.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Glow Pad $32, dgskincare.com
This balm, created by Dr. Joel Schlessinger will fit in your pocket, and because it contains 1% Hydrocortisone, it can help with nearly endless skin irritations. Use on everything from allergic reactions to eczema to bug bites to help heal, soothe, and replenish.
FixMySkin Healing Balm, $12, LovelySkin.com
Embryolisse was created in 1950, when a Paris hospital dermatologist specializing in skin diseases created the legendary Milk-Cream Concentrate. Affordable and compact, carry this when you travel for everything from moisturizing to removing makeup to priming your face for makeup.
Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre/24 Hour Miracle Cream, $16, eskinstore.com
"What happens when two chemists and a dermatologist walk into a lab?" All jokes aside, 3LAB's BB cream is a favorite. It's soothing, lightweight and a one-stop shop for going about your day making everyone jealous of your flawless skin.
3LAB 'Perfect' BB Cream SPF 40, $95, Nordstrom.com
Our long days and not-enough-sleep nights demand a great hydrating eye cream — but how many include vitamin B5, tamarind, soy, and white mulberry? Fabulous for repairing, soothing, and smoothing the eye area.
M-61 Hydraboost Eye, $78, BlueMercury.com
Includes an acne control cleanser, acne control lotion and acne spot treatment. The kit is formulated with three prescription ingredients in non-prescription strengths (salicylic acid, azelaic acid and elemental sulfur) and no irritating benzoyl peroxide. And the price? A bargain for the supreme boost in confidence once you start seeing results.
Rx Systems Acne Control Clear Skin System, $40, BeautyStoreDepot.com
If you suffer from sensitive, dry, or irritated skin, this serum is a great source of relief. After just a few weeks of use, the redness and roughness in our cheeks decreased.
Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Skin Relief Advanced Face Serum, $70, Macys.com