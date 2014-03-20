StyleCaster
8 Amazing Dermatologist-Developed Skin Care Products

Aly Walansky
by
They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But when it comes to our skin, we’re not so sure we want to keep the dermatologist away! We’ve tried out a lot of dermatologist-created skin care products, and some are absolutely worth writing home about.

Above, we’ve pulled together our favorite dermatologist-created skin care products that target every kind of skin concern. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!

Looking for some seriously effective skin care? These products were created by dermatologists and they're amazing. 

If you're seeking smoother skin — minus irritation — this trio of ingredients (alicylic acid, lactic acid, and glycolic acid) gently exfoliate and polish away dullness.

MURAD AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $36, Sephora.com

We've long been obsessed with this (TSA-friendly) self tanner. Each individually wrapped "glow pad" exfoliates, contains active Vitamin D, and creates a beautiful glow that will convince people you've been out in the sun. Without all the inherent dangers, that is.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Glow Pad $32, dgskincare.com

This balm, created by Dr. Joel  Schlessinger will fit in your pocket, and because it contains 1% Hydrocortisone, it can help with nearly endless skin irritations. Use on everything from allergic reactions to eczema to bug bites to help heal, soothe, and replenish.

FixMySkin Healing Balm, $12, LovelySkin.com

Embryolisse was created in 1950, when a Paris hospital dermatologist specializing in skin diseases created the legendary Milk-Cream Concentrate. Affordable and compact, carry this when you travel for everything from moisturizing to removing makeup to priming your face for makeup.

Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre/24 Hour Miracle Cream, $16, eskinstore.com

"What happens when two chemists and a dermatologist walk into a lab?" All jokes aside, 3LAB's BB cream is a favorite. It's soothing, lightweight and a one-stop shop for going about your day making everyone jealous of your flawless skin.

3LAB 'Perfect' BB Cream SPF 40, $95, Nordstrom.com

Our long days and not-enough-sleep nights demand a great hydrating eye cream — but how many include vitamin B5, tamarind, soy, and white mulberry? Fabulous for repairing, soothing, and smoothing the eye area.

M-61 Hydraboost Eye, $78, BlueMercury.com

Includes an acne control cleanser, acne control lotion and acne spot treatment. The kit is formulated with three prescription ingredients in non-prescription strengths (salicylic acid, azelaic acid and elemental sulfur) and no irritating benzoyl peroxide. And the price? A bargain for the supreme boost in confidence once you start seeing results. 

Rx Systems Acne Control Clear Skin System, $40, BeautyStoreDepot.com

If you suffer from sensitive, dry, or irritated skin, this serum is a great source of relief. After just a few weeks of use, the redness and roughness in our cheeks decreased.

Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Skin Relief Advanced Face Serum, $70, Macys.com

