Body Lotion Round Up: Rub It In!

If you’re like me, this coo coo weather has been throwing your skin for a loop. It’s like one minute I am trying to figure out how to layer without looking like Ralphie from Christmas Story and the next I am craving an icy cold strawberries & creme frapp. Life, is hard. But, I digress when you need to get smooth and hydrated, Beauty High is here to help! Check out our top 10 round up of body lotions, and your bod can thank us later.

1 of 11 The most amazing scent I have ever smelled. Plus this lotion is silky smooth without being greasy. Amaze. (Patchouli Lavender Vanilla body lotion, $23 at SABON) It's a classic for a reason. (Cetaphil moisturizing creme, $13.50, at Walgreen's) The natural old-school way to smooth it out. (Olive Body Butter, $16, at The Body Shop) "Bliss Body Butter restores moisture to even the most 'rough and scaly skin' as it protects the skin from free radicals." Totes Rad. (Bliss Body Butter, $28, at Sephora) "The ultimate in perfumed body care, a cream as voluptuous as a balm, with its generous formula rich in shea butter and argan oil that thoroughly pampers and nourishes the skin."

It's VOLUPTUOUS. EOS. (Diptyque Philosykos Body Creme, $68, at Barney's) "Creme de Corps is the complete experience in body nourishment." Complete Experience? With a Body Lotion? SIGN. ME. UP. (Kiehl's Creme de Corps, $17, at Kiehl's) Just because I want to be Parisian. (Balenciaga Paris Body Lotion, $50, at Barney's) I love when I find products that have dual usage for example, this lotion loosens and lifts dead skin cells by promoting the natural enzyme activity with exfoliating TMG, an exclusive NARS exfoliating compound. Reveals brighter, fresher skin. I mean, Hello. (NARS Hydrating Freshening Lotion, $36, at Neiman Marcus) I was always a little skeptical of La Mer because it's so expensive but after trying it, Girl, I am a believer. Blue Algae Lift Ferment restores a healthy, supple bounce. This serious skincare treatment infuses skin with sumptuous moisture, helping breakimg the cycle of dryness and dehydration. Improves circulation and skin looks and feels more radiant. Real Talk. (La Mer Body Créme, $130, at Saks) This actually works, whenever I have had a bad day I use this to help me sleep and I am out like a baby in 10 minutes. Who knew $1.29 could solve problems? (Johnson's Body Care Melt Away Stress Lavender & Chamomile Lotion, $1.29, at Walgreen's)




















