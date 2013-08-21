Skin Care 101: How to Transition Your Routine For Fall

Now that fall is just around the corner, it’s time to not only shake up your wardrobe, but also your skin care routine. During the hot summer months, our skin care revolved around sun protection and oil control but now that the crisp, cool autumn air is approaching, it’s time to change gears and think about keeping your skin soft and moisturized. Note: This is not an excuse to stop wearing sunscreen; this is simply a change in priorities.

To help you enter into fall with beauty and grace, we have put together a list of products that will keep your skin velvety smooth all season long. Take a look at the slideshow above for our favorite fall fixes and tell us how you change your beauty routine in the comments below!

