Skin Care 101: How to Transition Your Routine For Fall

Now that fall is just around the corner, it’s time to not only shake up your wardrobe, but also your skin care routine. During the hot summer months, our skin care revolved around sun protection and oil control but now that the crisp, cool autumn air is approaching, it’s time to change gears and think about keeping your skin soft and moisturized. Note: This is not an excuse to stop wearing sunscreen; this is simply a change in priorities.
To help you enter into fall with beauty and grace, we have put together a list of products that will keep your skin velvety smooth all season long. Take a look at the slideshow above for our favorite fall fixes and tell us how you change your beauty routine in the comments below!
Transition your skin care routine from summer to fall with these luxurious products.
With less heat and humidity in the fall, we can switch out our gel
cleanser for one that is more hydrating. Why not try a cleansing balm?
Eve Lom's option will not only cleanse, tone and exfoliate your skin,
but it will also remove all of your makeup from the day. It truly is the
holy grail of cleansers.
Eve Lom Cleaner, $50, sephora.com
Ditch the alcohol-based toners that will only dry out your face, and welcome toners made with witch hazel like this one. Witch hazel will clean and disinfect your sensitive skin without stripping it in the process.
Mario Badescu Seaweed Cleansing Lotion, $15, mariobadescu.com
Now that summer is coming to a close, we're seeing the results of all that sun exposure. Time to try and repair that damage with a brightening and nourishing serum like Ole Henriksen's famous Truth Serum.
Ole Henriken Truth Serum Vitamin C Collagen Booster, $48, sephora.com
All summer long our main concern was controlling oil, but it's time to put away our oil-free moisturizers and focus on locking in that moisture. Origins' VitaZing moisturizer hydrates, energizes and protects your skin throughout the day all while giving you a healthy glow.
Origins VitaZing Energy Boosting Moisturizer, $35, sephora.com
In order to maintain clear, soft skin, it's important to exfoliate. Use Kate Somerville's ExfoliKate once a week to give you that smooth, fresh skin.
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $22, sephora.com
To prevent dry, chapped lips try Fresh's ultra-popular sugar lip treatment that will give you a kissable pout all throughout fall.
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment, $22.50, sephora.com
This ultra gentle body milk won't strip your skin of its moisture. Instead, it will help keep your skin silky smooth and hydrated all day long.
L'Occitane Bonne Mere Gentle Body Wash-Milk, $34, loccitane.com
The saltwater and chlorine may have left your skin dry and flaky, so try
using an oil-based body scrub to reveal renewed, soft skin for fall.
Caudalie Divine Scrub, $38, sephora.com
