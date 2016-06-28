6 Single-Serving Capsules to Take Your Skin-Care Game to New Levels

Your skin-care lineup can be made up of the best products on the market, but if the packaging leaves something to be desired then it’s game over. A faulty pump, a leaky jar, a screw-top that’s always coming unscrewed—and then there are the proprietary glass bottles and droppers with which to dispense serums and oils. Charming in their apothecary-style way, sure, but convenient? Travel-friendly? Spill-proof? No, no, and definitely not.

Capsules in skin care isn’t a new concept, but they are still a game-changer for any routine that’s gone without them for this long. They take everything you love about your favorite oils and serums—concentrated ingredients, vitamins, antioxidants, and potent antiagers stripped down to the essentials—and put them in single-serving form. Just twist off the top, and you’re left with the perfect amount of what you need.

Here, six of the best formulas, which will spare you the drama of a repeat incident of that time you accidentally elbowed the serum off the side of the sink and glass shattered everywhere. Shit’s popping off.