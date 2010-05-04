Skin Cancer Awareness Month – La Roche-Posay Launches Save Our Skin Campaign

Image: www.laroche-posay.us

The sun is shining and with our covered-up winter skin suddenly bared, it’s worthwhile to take a moment to chat beauty safety. In a timely move, La Roche-Posay, Europe’s most popular sunscreen brand, has joined the fight against skin cancer, and is bringing it to the States. Launching the Save Our Skin campaign today (May 4), the beauty company hopes to bring awareness to the dangers that of UV rays, and to the importance of sun safety.

La Roche-Posay’s General Manager Yannick Raynaud stressed the importance of the cause by stating some sobering stats: 1 in 5 million Americans will get skin cancer this year, and 50% of Americans still don’t use sunscreen. She also added that tanning beds are causing skin cancer to rise in younger demographics, with your chances of developing skin cancer rising by 70% if you visit a tanning bed before the age of 30 (That’s you J.Woww and Snooki!).

“With more new cases of skin cancer diagnosed nowadays than breast, prostate, lung and colon cancer combined, we know that prevention and early detection are two of the most effective ways to minimize this risk,” Dr. Wendy Roberts, MD, board certified dermatologist and Women’s Dermatologic Society former president said at the breakfast for press this morning. “It’s really that simple!” she added.

As a helpful bonus, La Roche-Posay is making sun safety a convenient thing by offering expert advice from top dermatologists, a forum for personal stories, statistics about skin cancer and free screenings by visiting their specially dedicated website sossaveourskin.com. The company will donate funds to the Women’s Dermatologic Society and The Skin Cancer Foundation, for each member who joins the cause, so register now!

