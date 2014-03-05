Why You Should Consider Brushing Your Skin

When you hear “skin brushing” you might think of a modern device like the Clarisonic, but it’s actually an ancient beauty ritual that’s said to benefit the body. Kathy Heshelow, founder of Sublime Beauty, discusses the many benefits of this simple exfoliating technique.

“Skin brushing and forms of similar exfoliation have been practiced for thousands of years by ancient Egyptians,” says Heshelow.

So what exactly is it? Skin brushing is the act of taking a natural bristle brush and brushing your dry skin. The concept is so simple, it seems strange that people would be so enthusiastic about, but Heshelow says it can boost blood circulation, help the lymphatic system and even reduce cellulite. Here are some tips to start skin brushing correctly:

1. Use a natural bristle brush.

“Synthetic bristles can hurt the skin cells,” say Hershelow.

2. Brush toward the heart.

Use tiny, hard strokes up your legs, arms and torso toward the heart. The whole process shouldn’t take longer than 10 minutes.

3. Always perform skin brushing on dry skin.

“When skin is wet, dead skin cells can fold into each other,” says Hershelow. She also advises you brush your skin over a bathtub before taking a shower.

4. Don’t brush your face.

A brush that can be used on your body is far too rough for your face.

